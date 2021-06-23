NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FADEL®, leading provider of Rights and Royalty Management software for publishers, today announced the launch of Statement Portal, the latest innovation in royalty statement delivery online. This cloud solution empowers publishers to strengthen author and agent relations and attract new talent by providing a comprehensive set of author self-service capabilities and secure statement and document delivery services.
"I'm very excited about this launch because it builds on decades of working with top publishers to streamline and automate their royalty processes, and it incorporates a common theme in customer feedback to automate statement delivery," said Gregg Guest, Vice President of Product Management at FADEL. "Publishers want to be able to provide secure, on-demand statement access to authors – and authors expect to be able to look up that information whenever and wherever they need to. It is a simple way to remain competitive and keep pace with the industry."
The Statement Portal improves publisher-to-author relations with better communications, greater transparency, and increased operational efficiency. Powerful features include:
- electronic, digital delivery of royalty statements
- secure, easy delivery of financial information and documents
- self-service for authors and agents
- personalized notifications to any combination of authors, agents, and business units for a powerful marketing and customer service engine
- better efficiency with process automation and reduced paper waste & printing costs
Want to learn more about Statement Portal? Join our upcoming complimentary webinar at The London Book Fair on June 23 – Modernize the Author Experience with a Royalty Statement Cloud App. Click here to register for FREE admission to The Online Book Fair and join the FADEL session.
About FADEL
FADEL®, innovator of rights and royalty management software, has worked with some of the biggest names in media, publishing, life sciences, fast-moving consumer goods and high-tech. By automating talent and content rights management across videos, photos, ads, music, products and brands, and streamlining the processing of licensing royalties, FADEL's cloud-based solutions have empowered businesses to significantly maximize revenues and increase process efficiencies. Founded in 2003, FADEL is headquartered in New York City, and also operates offices in Los Angeles, Montreal, London, Paris and Lebanon. For more information, visit fadel.com
Media Contact
Devi Gupta, FADEL, 646-736-6083 x7007, dgupta@fadel.com
SOURCE FADEL