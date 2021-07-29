NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FADEL, an innovative provider of rights & royalty management software, is continuing its growth with a new research and development centre in Montréal, marking its expansion in Canada.
FADEL has been assisting global brands with IP and content licensing rights, legal compliance, royalty fee calculation and billing management. Its unique cloud-based solutions ensure brand compliance, automate payment calculations to content creators, and calculate revenue from merchandising channels and digital content distribution – driving incremental revenue opportunities and streamlining royalty billing operations. FADEL's products support some of the largest names in consumer products, media & entertainment, publishing, retail, manufacturing and high tech, including market leaders such as Pearson and Kohler.
Based in New York City with hubs in six major urban centres, including LA, London, Paris and Beirut, the company has had its eyes on Montréal for a while. FADEL is betting on the city's creative and tech savvy talent pool to further develop its line of products.
"With its growing reputation as a technology hot spot, particularly in leading edge areas such as gaming and artificial intelligence, we are drawn to Montréal for its burgeoning talent as well as its bilingual and diverse demographic," said Tarek Fadel. "As a global company with an international team, we are excited to invest in this thriving city, collaborate with other companies in its ecosystem, and launch some interesting new products."
To support its Montréal operations, FADEL plans to hire up to 50 people over the next several years, including graduates from the city's renowned post-secondary establishments.
FADEL's Montréal team will be dedicated to the expansion of the organization's tech capabilities. As a research and development centre, the office will contribute to the creation of new and innovative products filling roles across software development and quality assurance. As a company new to the region but well established across the US and Europe, FADEL is excited to participate in local events, network with the tech community, invest in the infrastructure and bring its products to the Canadian market.
"Montréal's thriving tech industry is once again attracting an innovator. The region is home to a vibrant techno-creative industry and a developed artificial intelligence ecosystem, both closely related to software development," said Stéphane Paquet, President and CEO, Montréal International. "Such investments in research and development contribute to our local economic recovery while strengthening the local ecosystems."
"The opening of FADEL's research and development centre in Montréal is an indisputable example of the vitality of our innovation ecosystem, says Hubert Bolduc, President of Investissement Québec International. Our teams, based around the world, will continue to highlight the advantages of long-term investment in Québec to foreign companies in sectors that are strategic to our economic development."
FADEL®, innovator of rights and royalty management software, works with some of the biggest names in media, publishing, life sciences, fast-moving consumer goods, and high-tech. By automating talent and content rights management across videos, photos, ads, music, products, and brands, and streamlining the processing of royalty billing, FADEL's cloud-based solutions have empowered businesses to significantly maximize revenues and increase royalty billing efficiencies. Founded in 2003, FADEL is headquartered in New York City, and also operates offices in Los Angeles, Paris, London, and Lebanon. For more information, visit http://www.fadel.com.
