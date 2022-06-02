Featuring DAM Industry Professionals - David H. Lipsey, Kim Johnson from Kohler Co, and Gregg Guest from FADEL
NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FADEL®, innovator of brand compliance and digital rights management software, today announced its participation in the innovative programming from the Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) (formerly known as Ryerson) in support of continuing education and professional development.
The 2022 Canada Coast-to-Coast Digital Asset Management (DAM) Workshops and Annual Events are co-produced between The Graphic Communications Management (GCM) program represented by their Associate Professor, Dr. Reem El Asaleh, the lead instructor for a unique undergraduate DAM course at TMU, and David H. Lipsey, DAM industry and community leader who also serves as the Global Chair of The Henry Stewart Conferences on DAM and the Co-Founder, Co-Director & Instructor at Rutgers University under The Digital Asset Management Certificate Program.
The workshops provide a professional development platform that discusses contemporary DAM trending topics such as Keywording in the Creative Industries, DAM Capability Model, Rights Management and DAM, and Artificial Intelligence. "The events are playing an important role in fostering the next DAM leadership generation by providing a bridge between the DAM professional community and students across various programs at The Creative School and Toronto Metropolitan University," said Dr. Reem El Asaleh. "We are grateful for our partnership with FADEL which will help us to expand our outreach."
"FADEL is excited to team with customer and major, global lifestyle brand, Kohler, in this online educational event on how rights management is vital to a successful DAM implementation," said Gregg Guest, VP of Product Management Cloud Platforms at FADEL. "It should be a lively and informative discussion where my co-speaker, Kim Johnson, Communications Leader on Kohler's Digital Asset Management team, will discuss Kohler's real-world perspective on rights management and together we will showcase best practices to address the challenges facing brands."
"An asset is not an asset without rights. The opportunity to see and understand the collaboration between Kohler and FADEL is a rare chance to see how to put rights front and center in enabling commerce in a complex digitally driven world," said David H. Lipsey.
Click here to register for the free, online DAM workshop "Rights - Capture, Clearance, Compliance and more!" on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 12:30 EDT | 11:30 CST.
About FADEL
FADEL®, innovator of brand compliance, rights management, and royalty billing software, has worked with some of the biggest names in media, life sciences, fast-moving consumer goods, publishing, high-tech and advertising. By automating talent and content rights management across videos, photos, ads, music, products and brands, and streamlining the processing of licensing royalties, FADEL's cloud-based solutions have empowered businesses to significantly maximize revenues and increase process efficiencies. Founded in 2003, FADEL is headquartered in New York City, and also operates offices in Los Angeles, Montréal, London, Paris and Lebanon. For more information, visit fadel.com.
About Graphic Communications Management (GCM)
Graphic Communications Management (GCM) at The Creative School at Toronto Metropolitan University (Formerly known as Ryerson) is the only degree granting program for the printing industries in Canada and is one of the top programs of its kind in North America. GCM is renowned amongst industry leaders, and is a recognized and respected name, graduating professionals with highly sought after skills in design, print production and packaging.
Media Contact
Devi Gupta, FADEL, 646-736-6083, dgupta@fadel.com
SOURCE FADEL