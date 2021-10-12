NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FADEL®, innovator of rights and royalties management software used by 3 of the "Big 5" educational and trade publishers, today announced that the company was identified as the longstanding market leader for rights and royalties management software in the "Publishing Technology Market Competitive Report 2021."
In this independent report, Information Media Partners identified more than 200 software and services companies popular with publishers and conducted a thorough study of the top 31 technology solution providers.
"We view FADEL as the primary choice for publishers seeking a comprehensive rights and royalties solution. The company has a long customer list of high-profile, large and medium-sized publishers thanks, in large part, to the impressive benefits and financial returns delivered by its Intellectual Property Management platform (IPM Suite)," concluded Michael Cairns, Founder and Managing Partner of Information Media Partners after a comprehensive market analysis. "FADEL's in-house expertise to implement best-practice solutions is almost more valuable than the software itself. Their team knows all the benefits of effective intellectual property management, and brings deep knowledge and understanding to the process."
Founder and CEO of FADEL, Tarek Fadel, says "We are thrilled by the recognition in this industry report which is a testament to the fantastic work that the FADEL team has been doing in the Rights Management and Royalty billing space and speaks to FADEL's ability to continuously address the evolving needs in modern-day publishing. We've seen this through the adoption of IPM Suite by global enterprise clients, including many of the world's largest publishers across the US and Europe."
