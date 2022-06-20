Empowering brands and their PR teams to search across up-to-the-minute event photography to find and source photos featuring their brand products and brand ambassadors
NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FADEL®, innovator of brand compliance and digital rights management software, will be showcasing the newest tool in its portfolio of marketing technologies for brands, PictureDesk, at DAM Europe, Europe's leading conference dedicated to Digital Asset Management.
PictureDesk is the latest addition to FADEL's Rights Cloud family of products which include solutions for Digital Rights Management and Content Tracking. The technology, which came from the acquisition of UK-based Image Data Systems, has a rich history of usage by both market-leading brands as well as prominent photographers and agencies to publish and license content.
PictureDesk for Brands gives access to a live feed of content streaming in from events all over the world, often just moments after they have been captured by the photographer's lens. Brands will never miss a red carpet moment!
- Search across over 100 million licensable photos to monitor for brand placement in day-to-day event and lifestyle photography
- Set StarTrackers on high-profile celebrities and influencers so that you can sit back and let content come directly to your inbox
- Review for brand exposure and license up-to-the-minute images to use in PR campaigns and across social media posts
"Fashion, luxury, and other high-end brands invest a lot of dollars in their PR gifting strategy to gain valuable brand exposure through influencers or celebrities," said Devi Gupta, SVP of Marketing & Alliances at FADEL. "With PictureDesk, brands can double the brand exposure and gain a much higher return on the campaign by finding and amplifying content with the brand placement."
PictureDesk also includes powerful features for AI-driven Visual Search, Lightboxes, Contact Sheet generation, and Brand Tagging.
To learn more, schedule a meeting with FADEL at the DAM Europe 2022 Conference on June 22 - 23 at The Amba Hotel Marble Arch in London.
About FADEL
FADEL®, innovator of brand compliance, rights management, and royalty billing software, has worked with some of the biggest names in media, life sciences, fast-moving consumer goods, publishing, high-tech and advertising. By automating talent and content rights management across videos, photos, ads, music, products and brands, and streamlining the processing of licensing royalties, FADEL's cloud-based solutions have empowered businesses to significantly maximize revenues and increase process efficiencies. Founded in 2003, FADEL is headquartered in New York City, and also operates offices in Los Angeles, Montréal, London, Paris and Lebanon. For more information, visit fadel.com.
