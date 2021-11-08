LONDON, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fahim Imam-Sadeque has launched his new personal website, http://www.fahimimamsadeque.uk. The new website features a blog page, where Imam-Sadeque will share his thoughts and insight on various topics important to him and his clients.
Mr. Imam-Sadeque has proven experience in the asset management industry, backed by his years of experience in business development.
Following in his father's footsteps, Imam-Sadeque earned a Bachelor of Science degree in actuarial science from City, University of London in 1991. Four years later, he became a Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries.
Mr Imam-Sadeque is trained in statistics and mathematics, which formed a solid base from which he moved into asset management. In his career, he has managed government bond and corporate portfolios, as well as fixed income.
He has accumulated vast experience in consulting, client relationship management, asset management, investment management, and sales. Today, he leverages all the knowledge and experience he's gained along with technical product knowledge to achieve satisfaction for all his clients.
Mr Imam-Sadeque is focused on building a long-term relationship with all of his clients, matching his client's requirements with what he has to offer. Over the years, Imam-Sadeque has helped his clients achieve multi-million-dollar investments working with endowments, pension funds, and various other institutions.
Fahim comes from a very diverse background. He was born to Bangladeshi immigrants to the UK. He is very passionate about first- and second-generation immigrants to the UK having access to quality education.
To this end, he is passionate about immigrants to the UK from various disadvantaged backgrounds gaining access to these better educational opportunities. Imam-Sadeque truly believes that increased educational access will lead to bigger and better opportunities for these immigrants in all aspects of their lives and society in general.
Through the blog on his new website, http://www.fahimimamsadeque.uk, Imam-Sadeque will share his thoughts on the importance of university education and how it's more than just a piece of paper to hang on the wall, as well as the overall importance of school education for immigrants.
He'll also share his insight on important professional topics such as finances and investments. But he also tackles general interest topics such as travel, history, tourism, and entertainment.
Imam-Sadeque has gained a lot of unique first-hand experiences throughout his life, and he's seeking to share those with visitors to his new personal website.
In addition to the blog, you can also view a gallery, background information, and contact information for Imam-Sadeque at http://www.fahimimamsadeque.uk.
About Fahim Imam-Sadeque
