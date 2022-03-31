Receives international recognition for innovation and creativity
LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fahrenheit Studio (https://fahrenheit.com), a leading Los Angeles-based branding and design firm, was a double winner in the Horizon Interactive Media Awards. Two of its 2021 website designs earned gold recognition in the Best of Bank/Finance category.
The Horizon Interactive Awards is a top international competition that honors the "best of the best" in interactive media. The competition is currently celebrating its milestone 20th anniversary year. Over its lifetime, the show's prestige and influence has continually grown. In 2021, more than 700 entries were submitted from 21 countries around the world and from 26 American states.
As a double Gold Award winner, Fahrenheit Studio was celebrated for the user experience they created for two independent investment advisory firms: JJ Burns & Company and Octavia Wealth Advisors. Both Fahrenheit-designed websites won praise for engaging design and intuitive functionality.
"The winners of the 20th annual competition truly represent excellence in interactive media production and they all should be extremely proud of the work that they produce," said Mike Sauce, Founder of the Horizon Interactive Awards. "The winners in the competition this year have proved that, despite continued challenges around the globe, there are no limits to how technology and digital media play an integral role in connecting services, products, ideas and experiences to people of all walks of life in new and impactful ways."
Fahrenheit Studio has achieved wide recognition within the financial industry for its branding and marketing work. Under Fahrenheit's guidance, Octavia Wealth Advisors defined and created a brand identity that was showcased in their new website (https://octaviawa.com). The new JJ Burns website (https://jjburns.com) was reimagined to create a more personalized client experience.
The Horizon Interactive Awards is held annually. Each year, an illustrious international panel of industry professionals from a diversity of multi-media, graphic design, advertising and marketing backgrounds come together to determine the year's best work. Fahrenheit Studio has won a total of 19 Horizon Interactive Awards to date.
About Fahrenheit Studio
Fahrenheit Studio is a Los Angeles-based branding and design agency founded in 1995 by Robert Weitz and Dylan Tran. The firm specializes in building complete branding and marketing systems for financial, architectural, entertainment, and technology companies. Fahrenheit works with a wide variety of clients such as IBM, Virgin Records, Mattel, Charles Schwab & Company, and Universal Music Group. Learn more at https://fahrenheit.com.
Media Contact
Robert Weitz, FAHRENHEIT STUDIO, +1 (310) 282-8422, bob@fahrenheit.com
SOURCE FAHRENHEIT STUDIO