Taiwan, ROC, Sep. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fairline Technology Co. announced that it has obtained the distributorship of odix in Taiwan to expand its product portfolio. odix is a cybersecurity leader in Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) technology.
After previous experience with other CDR vendors, Fairline Technology chose to amplify its malware protection capabilities with odix as its preferred deep file inspection solutions provider.
Malware cripple businesses, compromises critical infrastructure and leaves user data vulnerable to any number of malicious players. With the seemingly never-ending cyber assault on businesses and government alike, the need to protect user and data from malware and cyber criminals has never been more essential. Most of cyber-attacks start with malicious code embedded either in innocent-looking file or with phishing link. odix technology provides the ultimate malware prevention against file-based attacks.
odix's patented CDR technology performs disarms malicious code from embedded files in an instant. The concept is simple, rather than detecting the malware- like a traditional antivirus or sandbox system, odix purges all malicious elements nested in file attachments, and produces a fully accessible and malware-free copy of the file to the use, all within the blink of an eye.
"Our aim is to provide our customers with the best and most advanced tools in the industry. Based on experience, we have professional technical capabilities and are very familiar with the value of this product. That's why we thoroughly checked the odix CDR solution and found that it exceeded our expectations." said Mr. Alex Chang, vice president of Fairline Technology Co.
Dr. Oren Eytan, Founder and CEO of odix stated: "We are pleased to hear the confidence of industry leaders such as Fairline Technology Co. in deploying and realizing the ROI of our security solutions. With odix's advanced deep file inspection technology and Fairline Technology Co. long held market reach and client base we look forward to improving cyber defence system for business across Taiwan."
About odix
odix, an established cyber security leader in Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) Technology that provides preventative cybersecurity solutions to enterprises of all sizes. odix` technology prevents the insertion of malware to organizational networks by removing all malicious code from a wide range of file types.
Uniquely, odix protects files from unknown attacks, where legacy solutions fall short.
odix solutions are trusted by enterprises in diverse sectors such as industrial, finance, insurance, government, and others. odix operates from its headquarters in Israel and regional offices in USA and Europe.
To learn more about odix visit odi-x.com.
About Fairline Technology Co.
Fairline Technology is an information security solution distributor. We are focused on providing pioneer technology and complete solutions of infrastructure security, application layer security, data security and integrated management. With the skills and experience, we provide clients from sales to delivery channels with an all-rounded consultation, planning, technical support, professional services and solutions, a one-stop shopping service.
