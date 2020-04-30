IRVINE, Calif., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave Inc., an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of on-demand RF, microwave and millimeter wave components, has launched a new series of waveguide shorts and shims that are ideal for use in test and instrumentation, wireless communication, satellite communication and radar applications.
Fairview's new line of waveguide shorts and shims includes 36 models offered in waveguide sizes ranging from WR-430 to WR-10. This new line is ideal for use in RF test and measurement applications and provides superior RF performance. Waveguide shims and shorts, or shorting plates, are commonly included in calibration kits and they are used in calibration applications. Waveguide shims can also be used to bridge gaps between waveguide components.
These waveguide shims and shorts are compatible with square and round UG cover and CPR-style flanges and are available in both copper and aluminum versions.
"This new line gives our customers a wide range of immediately available, high-quality options for broad range of waveguide applications," said Steven Pong, Product Line Manager at Fairview.
Fairview Microwave's new waveguide shims and shorts are in stock and available for immediate shipping with no minimum order quantity required.
