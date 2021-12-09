New York, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fairwords, formerly known as Honcho, the first AI-powered communications protection software that proactively trains employees as they type, today announced the appointment of Sarah Stadler as Vice President of Marketing. Stadler joins Fairwords after a long and successful history of growing emergent technology brands into dominant market powerhouses. At Fairwords, she is responsible for leading the communications protection software leader's marketing strategy and teams and driving the company's brand awareness and growth.
Fairword's software was designed to help great companies committed to strong and resilient cultures foster inclusive, compliant and fair business communications. Multinational and niche brands who adopt Fairwords can rest assured their teams are armed with the proactive guidance, tools and training they need to master communications and prevent cultural and compliance crises and lawsuits.
"We could not be more grateful or proud that Sarah has joined Fairwords," said CEO Tom Bubeck. "While we knew we needed a proven leader to help us drive our next phase of growth, it was equally as important for us to find an individual who leads with fairness, empathy and a commitment to people because — ultimately, that is what our software fosters for our clients. Sarah embodies these ideals and was the clear choice to lead our marketing efforts."
"This is more than a new role for me and such an honor," said Stadler. "At this point in my career, I care about purpose most of all. That made my decision to join Fairwords easy. Fairwords doesn't simply sell the best communications protection software. We are leading a movement which is fostering what we all need — stronger, more resilient and equitable workplace cultures. I am so excited to come onboard."
Stadler joins Fairwords at a key moment in time as the brand relaunches today, from its previous name of Honcho to Fairwords, an initiative that Stadler has co-captained with the leadership team.
"The goal of our launch is to make Fairwords the most recognized name in workplace culture building and communications guidance and training," said Stadler. "All cultures and businesses are defined by what the people within them say and do. They deserve to know a spell-check-like solution exists to make it easy for them to provide their entire team with the ongoing training needed to ensure their communications are aligned with their business communication goals."
Since 2009, Stadler has served in key marketing roles for fast-growing data and technology firms. Her speciality is building brands to profitability and successful acquisition — reflected by the high-impact roles she's played at SpatialKey, acquired by Insurity, and Datalogix, acquired by Oracle. Throughout her long tenures, Sarah has been responsible for brand awareness, retention and demand generation programs. She has also led paid, earned, social and owned communications strategy, along with outbound marketing and measurement. As an original member of the Datalogix marketing team, Sarah played an integral part in the marketing of the company, which ultimately led to its $1.2 Billion acquisition by Oracle. Sarah holds a B.A. in Communications from University of Colorado Denver.
About Fairwords
Fairwords, the first AI-powered communications protection software that proactively trains employees as they type, was designed to help great companies committed to strong and resilient cultures to foster inclusive, compliant and fair business communications. Multinational and niche brands that adopt Fairwords can rest assured their teams are armed with the proactive guidance, tools and training they need to master communications and prevent cultural and compliance crises and lawsuits. http://www.Fairwords.com
