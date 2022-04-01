BEIJING, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China.org.cn on Ningbo:

Chinese civilization city series of short video of Ningbo article shock struck! Ningbo is not only the oriental departure port of China's "Maritime Silk Road" of the east port, but also a "Love City" in China. A messenger of love named "go with the flow" from Ningbo has donated anonymously a total of 12.58 million Yuan for 22 years running. It became one of the representatives of many philanthropists in Ningbo.

Love a city | Ningbo, China

http://guoqing.china.com.cn/2022-03/14/content_78107173.htm

