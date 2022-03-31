Baotu Spring Park

Baotu Spring Park

 By China.org.cn

BEIJING, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China.org.cn on Jinan:

Is there 950 springs and pools gushing all year round in a city? Yes, this is the Jinan! Jinan, the "city of thousands of springs" has a long history of spring culture, with "72 Famous Springs" such as Baotu Spring and pearl spring, and famous scenic spots and historic sites such as Daming Lake gathered by springs. Jinan has become the "spring capital" of modern Chinese culture and traditional history. Please follow us and approach this famous landscape city in northern China!

Love a city | Jinan, China

http://guoqing.china.com.cn/2022-03/08/content_78093090.htm

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/falling-in-love-with-a-city--spring-city-jinan-of-china-301514518.html

SOURCE China.org.cn

