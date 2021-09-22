PHOENIX, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The last 18 months have been difficult for everyone, and while some could easily connect with loved ones using today's modern technology, our oldest generations found themselves isolated without the ability to make video calls at a time when they needed that connection the most.
FAMILEZ™ is here to solve that need for our senior citizens. Their patent pending Family Hotline™ app lets seniors see their loved one's faces using one-touch automation, without requiring navigation, enabling joyful and loving connections once again. With contacts automatically loaded, seniors can call them at any time with one-touch, making it easier for seniors to understand and use than other solutions. Family Hotline™ will even automatically find a loved one to visit with! Family members download a free app to their smart phone for easy video calls with their loved one. Additionally, family members can remotely control their aging loved one's video camera and volume settings.
Research has linked social isolation in seniors to increased risks of a variety of health conditions: high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, anxiety, depression, cognitive decline, and even decreased lifespan.
Senior isolation is an epidemic John Purnell, the CEO of FAMILEZ™ and creator of Family Hotline™, understands deeply. His mother lives in a facility over 700 miles away, north of the Canadian border. For Purnell, curing loneliness in seniors is a personal mission.
"I came up with the idea of Family Hotline™ to stay in touch with my own mother," said Purnell. "As she aged, her technology skills waned, and managing video calls became overwhelming. It became impossible for anyone to reach her other than with personal visits, a problem only exacerbated by the pandemic which closed the border for eighteen months."
"Loneliness and isolation are oftentimes the greatest fears seniors have about moving into care facilities," he said. "Family Hotline™ will help us empower those who feel defeated by technology, restoring to seniors the ability to meet their vital emotional need to connect."
To launch the virtual "cure for loneliness," FAMILEZ™ announced last week at the National Argentum Senior Living Conference in Phoenix, they will donate one year of Family Hotline™ service to 5,000 seniors, a total value of $200,000. Add your family or facility to the list at www.familyhotline.com. See how Family Hotline works at https://youtu.be/56Agxm3bXC0
