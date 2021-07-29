PALM BEACH, Fla., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Launching today, Family Office Portal (aka FOPort) sits at the hub of a community comprised of over 5000 ultra-high net worth individual, single, and multi-family offices, the asset managers they work with, service providers, early-stage companies and other members of this unique professional network geared to making the lives of its members easier, more profitable, and more enjoyable.
Family Office Portal curates a network of investors and issuers to connect investors with investment opportunities that match their personal mandates and preferences. Family Offices and UHNWIs that choose to join this exclusive community are able to view or be directly connected with vetted issuers.
Family Office Portal also partners with best-in-class technology solutions that help family offices in all that they do. Through a range of technologies from basic to incredibly dynamic and complex solutions, FOPort offers the convenience of aggregation and consolidation of these tools, discounted rates, streamlined account management and more. These technologies help family offices with everything from automated and compliant investment processes, and peer to peer due diligence, to enhanced lifestyle experiences, and much more.
Family Office Portal enables members to browse and connect with rare family office sponsored opportunities, the kind that are spoken for before they are public, including early-stage companies that are poised to disrupt industries, or otherwise grow through strategic value add partnerships, investments, etc.
The founders of Family Office Portal are CEO Peter Apostol who has an extensive background working with family offices, alternative investments and lifestyle services. Peter worked with a South Florida based family office packaging and syndicating investments before he began to develop an international family office community. Cecil Robles, FOPort's VP of Strategy, is an entrepreneur with 17+ years of corporate strategy and global brand-building experience. He has also served as a CMO and CEO and has built and sold multiple businesses in various industries. They are joined by legal advisor Nate Sumbot, who prior to FOPort, was a lawyer with Ballard Spahr LLP, has an extensive background as a securities attorney, and worked as general counsel for the governor's office of Utah.
Apostol notes, "I founded Family Office Portal as a place to centralize this network with an emphasis on deal flow and other unique opportunities. We are excited to work with families and individuals to access early-stage companies, and to help them invest to fit their personal priorities whether it's ESG investing, future-proofing their funds, or enabling them to live their passions. And we're equally excited to bring investment to well vetted young companies that will continue to grow family wealth."
With events returning, Family Office Portal is excited to host their first 2021 event, a family office/venture capital mixer at the Meat Market Steakhouse 191 Bradley Place, Palm Beach, FL 33480 on September 14 at 5:30 pm. Future events will take place in Miami, Orlando, and Houston, with more to be announced soon. Potential invitees can sign up at https://foport.com/events/.
