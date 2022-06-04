Surrogacy agency Family Source Consultants will celebrate Pride Month by hosting a webinar for gay couples and singles who long to become parents.
CHICAGO, June 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hosted exclusively by Family Source Consultants, the free webinar "Surrogacy for Gay Parents" will be held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The 45-minute session is designed to educate and inspire would-be gay parents about the process of building a family via third-party reproductive techniques, including egg donation and surrogacy.
Surrogacy for Gay Parents will also feature couples who have already had biological children through FSC and are eager to share their surrogacy journeys with other prospective parents.
Family Source CEO and owner Staci Swiderski says that although many gay couples and singles dream of becoming parents, they are often uncertain about how to approach the surrogacy process.
She felt that Pride Month would be the perfect opportunity to help the gay community realize the possibilities of family-building through surrogacy.
"At Family Source, we understand that LGBTQ individuals and same-sex couples face unique challenges on their path to parenthood," Swiderski says. "Gestational surrogacy is a beautiful way for gay intended parents to create or expand their family."
As an agency committed to equality in family-building, FSC has already helped thousands of gay couples and singles realize their dreams of starting a family. Around half of the FSC client base are members of the LGBTQIA+ community, including parents from more than 30 countries around the world. Family Source is also a proud supporter of the organizations Men Having Babies and Family Equality.
Among FSC's many success stories is that of Client Relations Manager Jérôme Brun. Jérôme and his partner welcomed their baby boy into the world in February 2020 after using an egg donor and a surrogate.
Now, Jérôme loves sharing his knowledge and expertise of international surrogacy for LGBT parents with FSC's French and German-speaking clients, as well as many English-speaking European-based clients, providing both professional and personal insights.
FSC's Client Relations Specialists Peter Li and Ben Xu are also experts in helping intended parents in Asia navigate the third-party reproduction process. Like Jérôme, Peter and Ben are doting dads to a son and daughter born via surrogacy and egg donation. They know how important it is for other hopeful parents to hear of their first-hand experience.
"We wanted to join the FSC team to let more people know how great they are at helping intended parents realize their family dream," says Ben.
Though the webinar will address issues specific to gay parents, the Surrogacy for Gay Parents webinar is open to anyone who wishes to know more about creating a family through surrogacy, egg donation, and IVF, regardless of sexual orientation or marital status.
Those interested are invited to register through the Family Source website at https://www.familysourceconsultants.com/event/surrogacy-for-gay-parents/
