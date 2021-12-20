LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In order to provide parents with exceptional parental controls, FamilyTime brings new updates to its feature algorithms in December 2021. The features updated include app blocking, auto block new apps, internet filtering, internet scheduler, and screen time scheduler.
With the advancement of technology, parents are facing new parental challenges and that is where team FamilyTime is playing its role.
FamilyTime is a renowned parental control app that has helped many parents keep their kids safe from inappropriate web exposure, cyberbullying, excessive screen time, getting lost, and more.
The FamilyTime parental control app has been around for almost a decade. During these many years, the application has evolved from being a basic parental app to being feature-rich monitoring and parental control tool. We have seen massive addition of monitoring features in the app and the performance getting better. However, that's not all. FamilyTime is also known for offering exceptional customer services to all its users as well.
FamilyTime has already proved to be a sigh of relief for parents during the past holiday season when the parents were faced with the pressure of saving their kids from inappropriate apps and unwanted web exposure.
The holiday season brings a lot of leisure time for kids which they usually spend with their smartphones and tablets.
According to the report of Techcrunch, the app downloads hit a record of 218 billion last year during the holiday season. The apps being excessively downloaded were Snapchat, TikTok, Twitch, and Spotify.
During this high app usage time, the most used features of FamilyTime included app blocker, auto block new apps, and web filtering. So this year, team FamilyTime improved these functionalities to make these features even better.
- App blocker: The one feature that has been used massively in the year 2020 was "App Blocker." As said earlier, kids were installing a lot of entertainment and dating apps on their devices. Then, it was the FmailyTime's app blocking feature that empowered parents to snub their use in time. And now in the 2021 update, the app blocking feature has become more powerful. You can block literally any app you want using this feature.
- Auto block new apps: FamilyTime's auto block new apps feature was incredible during vacations as parents were able to see all new apps being added to their kids' phones and they only allowed the ones they considered appropriate. With the new update, the functionality has been improved.
- Internet filtering: Internet filtering is a hot-favorite feature of FamilyTime. During the holiday season, parents used this feature to restrict their kids' searches and they were able to save kids from using dating sites and getting exposed to adult content. Let's remind you that the predefined content block list and algorithms of the FamilyTime app are strong enough to restrict millions of sites in a single click.
In addition to these two features, parents also lauded several other features including:
- Daily app limit: Using the daily app limit feature, parents could set a limit for app usage and keep track of the time their kids usually spent on their favorite apps.
- Internet schedule: With internet scheduling, parents were able to manage their kids' connectivity. They could control when their kids could browse and when not. This feature was quite handy in limiting their device usage.
- Schedule screen time: Screen time scheduler is another preferred feature of the FamilyTime app. The feature has made the life of parents way too easy. During vacations, parents use this feature to manage their kids' screen time smartly and without getting into an argument.
- Location tracking: Location tracking of FamilyTime was also helpful as using the features parents were able to locate their kids without calling them again and again.
According to the team FamilyTime, they banned record apps last year and now in December 2021, they are prepared to serve parents even better.
The CEO of FamilyTime, Aziz Ahmed said, "We are bringing regular updates to the app to make sure that the app hits its optimal performance. We have worked on the device compatibility and improved many valuable features in recent months such as internet filtering, app blocking, location tracking, and more."
"In every new release, we cater to the needs of parents and come up with a solution that serves their purpose of using the app," he added.
Surely, in a very short time, the FamilyTime app has conquered the parental app community and they are bringing amazing new features every passing day.
The FamilyTime parental Control app is available on Google Play Store, and iTunes with all its features for free download and instant Sign Up.
FamilyTime is the leading parental control software that empowers parents to keep a safety check on their children digitally. For more information and details, visit their website and their official blog. For updates on the app and parental tips, follow their Twitter and like them on Facebook.
