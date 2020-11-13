BEIJING, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE: SFUN) ("Fang" or the "Company"), a leading real estate Internet portal in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.
Third Quarter 2020 Highlights
- Total revenues were $56.7 million, a decrease of 16.1% from $67.6 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
- Operating income from continuing operations was $17.7 million, a decrease of 33.7% from $26.7 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
- Net income was $10.9 million, an increase of 1,393.3% from $0.7 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Revenues
Fang reported total revenues of $56.7 million in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 16.1% from $67.6 million in the corresponding period of 2019, mainly due to the decrease in revenues from listing services.
- Revenue from marketing services was $30.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, which remained relatively stable with $30.0 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
- Revenue from listing services was $10.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 48.2% from $19.4 million in the corresponding period of 2019, mainly due to the decrease in the number of paying customer.
- Revenue from leads generation services was $12.9 million in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 8.2% from $14.1 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
- Revenue from financial services was $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 9.0% from $1.7 million in the corresponding period of 2019, mainly due to an increase in average loan receivable balances.
Cost of Revenue
Cost of revenue was $5.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 11.0% from $5.7 million in the corresponding period of 2019, primarily due to optimization in cost structure.
Operating Expenses
Operating expenses were $35.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 3.9% from 36.5 million in the corresponding period of 2019, mainly due to the decrease in staff related costs.
- Selling expenses were $15.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, which remained relatively stable with $14.8 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
- General and administrative expenses were $20.0 million in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 7.8% from $21.7 million in the corresponding period of 2019, mainly due to the decrease in staff related costs.
Operating Income from Continuing Operations
Operating income from continuing operations was $17.7 million in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 33.7% from $26.7 million in the corresponding period of 2019, mainly due to the decrease in total revenue.
Change in Fair Value of Securities
Change in fair value of securities for the third quarter of 2020 was a gain of $19.4 million, compared to a loss of $26.1 million in the corresponding period of 2019, mainly due to the fluctuation in market price of investments in equity securities.
Income Tax Expenses
Income tax expenses were $19.2 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to income tax benefits of $0.1 million in the corresponding period of 2019, mainly due to the effect of change in fair value of equity securities.
Net Income
Net income was $10.9 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 1,393.3% from net income of $0.7 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
Business Outlook
Based on current operations and market conditions, Fang's management predicts a positive net income for the year of 2020, which represents management's current and preliminary view and is subject to change.
About Fang
Fang operates a leading real estate Internet portal in China in terms of the number of page views and visitors to its websites. Through its websites, Fang provides primarily marketing, listing, leads generation and financial services for China's fast-growing real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors. Its user-friendly websites support active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and other value-added services for, the real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors in China. Fang currently maintains approximately 74 offices to focus on local market needs and its website and database contains real estate related content covering 665 cities in China. For more information about Fang, please visit http://ir.fang.com.
Safe Harbor Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "is expected to," "anticipates," "aim," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "are likely to," "estimates," "may," "should" and similar expressions, and include, without limitation, statements regarding Fang's future financial performance, revenue guidance, growth and growth rates, market position and continued business transformation. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Fang's control, which may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the impact of Fang's business development strategies, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the impact of current and future government policies affecting China's real estate market. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Fang's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Fang does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.
Fang Holdings Limited
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data and per share data)
ASSETS
September 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
111,848
105,282
Restricted cash, current
229,168
219,096
Short-term investments
253,135
194,720
Accounts receivable, net
98,999
66,379
Funds receivable
4,514
8,372
Prepayment and other current assets
32,494
31,509
Commitment deposits
193
188
Loans receivable, current
73,899
60,490
Amounts due from related parties
744
644
Total current assets
804,994
686,680
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment, net
693,219
695,457
Deferred tax assets
3,145
6,570
Deposits for non-current assets
499
618
Restricted cash, non-current portion
44,086
42,452
Long-term investments
246,462
341,946
Other non-current assets
38,496
39,179
Total non-current assets
1,025,907
1,126,222
Total assets
1,830,901
1,812,902
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term loans
300,301
264,624
Short-term bond payable
106,209
102,779
Deferred revenue
132,895
134,143
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
112,971
120,244
Customers' refundable fees
3,915
4,981
Income tax payable
14,733
4,207
Amounts due to related parties
12,472
9,227
Total current liabilities
683,496
640,205
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term loans
150,299
184,158
Convertible senior notes
168,452
168,929
Deferred tax liabilities
95,985
90,723
Other non-current liabilities
114,049
138,435
Total non-current liabilities
528,785
582,245
Total Liabilities
1,212,281
1,222,450
Equity:
Class A ordinary shares, par value Hong Kong Dollar ("HK$") 1 per share,
71,775,686; outstanding shares as of December 31, 2019 and September
9,244
9,244
Class B ordinary shares, par value HK$1 per share, 600,000,000 shares
3,124
3,124
Treasury stock
(117,183)
(123,216)
Additional paid-in capital
540,049
528,620
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(75,247)
(98,371)
Retained earnings
257,939
270,358
Total Fang Holdings Limited shareholders' equity
617,926
589,759
Non controlling interests
694
693
Total equity
618,620
590,452
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
1,830,901
1,812,902
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income[i]
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data and per share data)
Three months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2019
Revenues:
Marketing services
30,273
29,993
Listing services
10,061
19,438
Leads generation services
12,948
14,099
Financial services
1,864
1,710
Value-added services
1,382
1,514
E-commerce services
149
796
Total revenues
56,677
67,550
Cost of revenues:
Cost of services
(5,066)
(5,694)
Total cost of revenues
(5,066)
(5,694)
Gross profit
51,611
61,856
Operating expenses and income:
Selling expenses
(15,077)
(14,822)
General and administrative expenses
(20,005)
(21,688)
Other income
1,191
1,385
Operating income
17,720
26,731
Foreign exchange (loss)/income
(5,138)
832
Interest income
3,192
1,562
Interest expense
(5,527)
(5,185)
Investment income
460
2,068
Realized gain on sale of available-for-sale
-
711
Change in fair value of securities
19,393
(26,148)
Government grants
72
44
Income before income taxes and noncontrolling
30,172
615
Income tax expense
Income tax (expense)/benefit
(19,241)
117
Net income
10,931
732
Net income attributable to noncontrolling
-
-
Net income attributable to Fang Holdings Limited
10,931
732
Earnings per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares:
Basic
0.12
0.01
Diluted
0.12
0.01
[i] On June 19, 2020, a ratio change that had the same effect as a 1-for-10 reverse ADS split took effect, and