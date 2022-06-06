FanIQ, the leading direct-to-consumer ticket selling platform for teams, venues, and festivals, has announced the launch of FanIQ LP, a landing page creation and optimization tool. Built specifically for mobile-first advertising, FanIQ LP tracks campaign performance on Snap, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Google Display Network, and Twitter.
NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FanIQ, the leading direct-to-consumer ticket selling platform for teams, venues, and festivals, has announced the launch of FanIQ LP, a landing page creation and optimization tool. Built specifically for mobile-first advertising, FanIQ LP tracks campaign performance on Snap, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Google Display Network, and Twitter.
FanIQ sells through all major primary ticketing platforms including Ticketmaster, Seatgeek, AXS, Paciolan, Frontgate, Tixr and See Tickets, as well as offer platforms like Fevo. LP launch partners in sports include Pocono Raceway, Atlanta United FC, and the Los Angeles Sparks. Launch festivals partners include Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam.
"The ticket buying experience today does not allow for the type of 1-to-1 customization and personalization critical to engaging users' in an increasingly competitive online advertising marketplace" said FanIQ founder, Jesse Lawrence. "LP provides ticket sellers a more efficient path to product discovery and merchandizing, whether across an entire season or a single game," added Lawrence.
In addition to real-time conversion tracking, FanIQ LP also provides A/B testing templates and pre-set Google analytics tracking to measure 4-5 key post-click engagement metrics. LP also has an integration with Vozzi, a leading SMS marketing platform for teams to offer text-based lead generation for higher-touch products like season tickets and premium suites.
Over the last 5 years, FanIQ has worked with over 300 teams, venues, and promoters. Current and past clients include NASCAR, the Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Clippers, Columbus Crew, festivals like Governors Ball and Broccoli City and universities including University of Oregon, and Arizona State.
FanIQ's sister company, TicketIQ, is a leading no-fee ticket marketplace that reaches millions fans every month through TicketIQ.com and the TicketIQ influencer network that includes over 500 publishers and social media influencers.
About the company:
TiqIQ, Inc. launched in 2009 as a white-label ticket selling platform for publishers like the Washington Post, Boston Globe, Atlanta Journal Constitution and SB Nation. Using first-party data from these publishing partners, the company leveraged programmatic media to help teams sell tickets direct-to-consumers through integrations with ticketing platforms, including Ticketmaster, Eventbrite, SeatGeek and Telecharge. Since its founding, the company has worked with hundreds of ticket sellers to promote unsold tickets and membership plans. In 2015, the company launched TicketIQ.com as a no-fee ticket buying marketplace.
Media Contact
Greg Cohen, FanIQ, 1 9178360804, greg@faniq.live
SOURCE FanIQ