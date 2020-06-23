NEW YORK, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fareportal, the technology company behind leading travel brands CheapOair and OneTravel, and the global mobility platform Karhoo have recently announced a new partnership to offer smarter, seamless mobility solutions for travelers.
"By partnering with Karhoo, our CheapOair and Onetravel customers will have the ability to book e-hailing and taxis from anywhere in the world through Karhoo's integration with 3K fleets around the world. Customers will have the opportunity to use this product as a way of getting around their destination city, whether it be for leisure or business purposes through simple to use mobile functionality" said Christopher Cialino Senior Manager of Supplier Relations at Fareportal.
A core focus of Fareportal is to be there for customers throughout their whole trip from planning to returning home. Fareportal customers will be able to add ehailing and taxi transfers to flight tickets and hotel bookings before their journey, or e-hail a ride on the app right at the moment then they need it, delivering a truly door-to-door travel experience.
"We at Fareportal envision this partnership bringing us one step closer to providing further value to our customer needs and supporting them throughout their entire journey when booking with us," said Sam S. Jain, Fareportal Founder and CEO.
This service is enabled by Karhoo's platform, the world's largest digital marketplace for ride hailing, aggregating a range of the best licensed taxi and for-hire fleets, and while doing so, supporting many small businesses throughout the world.
"We are very excited to work with Fareportal to be able to supply their millions of customers with e-hailing delivered through competitive pricing and multiple vehicle types to choose from on Karhoo's open marketplace," remarked Nikolaj Køster, Karhoo, VP, GM Americas.
Karhoo's technology allows travel brands to develop state-of-the-art ride booking and e-hailing experiences on their sites and apps, including fleet selection (based on price, pickup ETA and vehicle type), driver tracking and in-app payment.
The service will roll out later this year.
About Fareportal
Featuring a suite of brands with a 42-year history, Fareportal is a technology company that powers leading hybrid travel agencies like CheapOair, OneTravel and Travelong. Fareportal's unique hybrid business model bridges the gap between an online travel agency and a traditional travel agency by providing a convenient online booking capability as well as a 24/7 personalized trip booking experience arranged by hundreds of trained and certified travel agents in multiple countries and in multiple languages.
About Karhoo
Karhoo brings licensed fleets around the world together with global travel operators and local authorities to create smarter mobility solutions for travelers and citizens. Its platform provides simple integration options (API/SDK/whitelabel) allowing partners to natively offer e-hailing and pre-booking through their website and apps. Karhoo is backed by Groupe Renault as part of their mobility-as-an-industry initiative and employs 250 employees in 7 countries, including 50% in R&D.
Learn more on karhoo.com