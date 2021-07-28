FARO logo. (PRNewsFoto/FARO Technologies, Inc.)

LAKE MARY, Fla., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FARO® (Nasdaq: FARO), a global leader of 3D measurement, imaging, and realization solutions for the 3D Metrology, AEC (Architecture, Engineering & Construction), and Public Safety Analytics markets, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

"Second quarter demand reflected a return to seasonal growth, with broad based improvement across our served markets," stated Michael Burger, President and Chief Executive Officer. "While demand recovers, we remain focused on creating opportunities to drive topline growth such as the expansion of our Digital Twin offering through the addition of Holobuilder's photogrammetry capabilities and our recently announced next generation Quantum Max ScanArm family of products, as well as further streamlining our operational cost structure with the recently announced shift to outsourced manufacturing."

Mr. Burger continued, "Through the combination of strategic initiatives implemented over the last two years and the investments we continue to make in our hardware, software and solution offerings to directly address our customer's workflow needs, we believe we are well positioned to drive strong operating leverage and long-term differentiation as the market grows."

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Summary

Total sales were $82.1 million for second quarter 2021 representing an 8% sequential quarterly increase when compared to $76.3 million in the first quarter 2021, and a 36% increase when compared with total sales of $60.6 million for second quarter 2020.  The sequential sales increase represents typical market seasonality while the year over year growth was primarily a result of pandemic related softness in the prior year period.  Similarly, new order bookings of $88.2 million increased 9% sequentially compared to $80.6 million in the first quarter 2021 and increased 44% when compared to $61.4 million for the second quarter 2020.

Gross margin was 55.4% for the second quarter 2021, as compared to 47.7% for the same prior year period. Non-GAAP gross margin was 55.7% for the second quarter 2021 compared to 48.4% for the second quarter 2020. The annual increase in gross margin was primarily a result of higher volume compared to the prior year period.

Operating expenses were $46.1 million for the second quarter 2021, compared to $40.9 million for the same prior year period. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $41.8 million for the second quarter 2021 compared to $37.7 million for the second quarter 2020.

Net loss was $1.2 million, or $0.06 per share, for the second quarter 2021, as compared to a net loss of $8.9 million, or $0.50 per share, for the second quarter 2020. Non-GAAP net income was $2.2 million, or $0.12 per share, for the second quarter 2021 compared to Non-GAAP net loss of $6.3 million, or $0.36 per share, for the second quarter 2020. 

Adjusted EBITDA was $6.5 million, or 7.9% of Non-GAAP total sales, for the second quarter of 2021 compared to Adjusted EBITDA of negative $5.0 million, or 8.2% of Non-GAAP total sales, for the second quarter of 2020.

The Company's cash and short-term investments decreased $36.6 million to $133.3 million as of the end of the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to the $34 million acquisition of HoloBuilder which closed in the quarter.  The Company remained debt-free. 

* A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided in the financial schedules portion at the end of this press release. An additional explanation of these measures is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (877) 876-9176 (U.S.) or +1 (785) 424-1669 (International) and using the passcode FARO. A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of FARO's website at: https://www.faro.com/about-faro/investor-relations/events

A replay webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About FARO

For 40 years, FARO has provided industry-leading technology solutions that enable customers to quickly and easily measure their world, and then use that data to make smarter decisions faster. FARO continues to be a pioneer in bridging the digital and physical worlds through data-driven reliable accuracy, precision and immediacy. For more information, visit http://www.faro.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains information about our financial results that are not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP total sales, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP other expense (income), net, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, exclude the GSA sales adjustment (as defined in the tables below), the impact of purchase accounting intangible amortization expense, stock-based compensation, imputed interest expense recorded related to the GSA Matter, restructuring charges, and other tax adjustments, and are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of our historical operations and financial performance.

In addition, we present Adjusted EBITDA, which is calculated as net loss before interest expense, net, income tax benefit and depreciation and amortization, excluding other expense (income), net, stock-based compensation, the GSA sales adjustment, and restructuring charges, as measures of our operating profitability. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA is net loss. We also present Adjusted EBITDA margin, which is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of Non-GAAP total sales.   

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with relevant period-to-period comparisons of our core operations using the same methodology that management employs in its review of the Company's operating results. These financial measures are not recognized terms under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for a measure of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations that should be considered before using these measures to evaluate a company's financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to varying methods of calculation. The financial statement tables that accompany this press release include a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as statements about demand for and customer acceptance of FARO's products, FARO's product development and product launches, the anticipated benefits of FARO's acquisition of Holobuilder, FARO's growth, strategic and restructuring plans and initiatives, including but not limited to the additional restructuring charges expected to be incurred in connection with our restructuring plan and the timing and amount of cost savings and other benefits expected to be realized from the restructuring plan and other strategic initiatives, and FARO's growth potential and profitability. Statements that are not historical facts or that describe the Company's plans, objectives, projections, expectations, assumptions, strategies, or goals are forward-looking statements. In addition, words such as "is," "will" and similar expressions or discussions of FARO's plans or other intentions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performances, or achievements to differ materially from future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Consequently, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward- looking statements include, but are not limited to:

  • the Company's ability to realize the intended benefits of its undertaking to transition to a company that is reorganized around functions to improve the efficiency of its sales organization and to improve operational effectiveness;
  • the Company's ability to successfully integrate the acquired Holobuilder business, operations, assets and personnel;
  • the Company's inability to successfully execute its new strategic plan and restructuring plan, including but not limited to additional impairment charges and/or higher than expected severance costs and exit costs, and its inability to realize the expected benefits of such plans;
  • the Company's inability to realize the anticipated benefits of its partnership with Sanmina and to successfully transition its manufacturing operations to Sanmina's production facility;
  • the Company's potential loss of future government sales and potential impacts on customer and supplier relationships and on the Company's reputation that may result from the GSA matter;
  • development by others of new or improved products, processes or technologies that make the Company's products less competitive or obsolete;
  • the Company's inability to maintain its technological advantage by developing new products and enhancing its existing products;
  • declines or other adverse changes, or lack of improvement, in industries that the Company serves or the domestic and international economies in the regions of the world where the Company operates and other general economic, business, and financial conditions;
  • the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions;
  • the impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; and
  • other risks detailed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 that was filed on February 17, 2021.

Forward-looking statements in this release represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020

Sales















Product

$

60,275





$

42,259





$

114,910





$

98,784



Service

21,835





18,305





43,531





41,295



Total sales

82,110





60,564





158,441





140,079



Cost of Sales















Product

25,455





21,333





50,259





44,399



Service

11,173





10,335





22,293





22,911



Total cost of sales

36,628





31,668





72,552





67,310



Gross Profit

45,482





28,896





85,889





72,769



Operating Expenses















Selling, general and administrative

33,594





30,036





66,942





66,360



Research and development

11,760





10,186





23,733





20,601



Restructuring costs

779





636





2,303





14,324



Total operating expenses

46,133





40,858





92,978





101,285



Loss from operations

(651)





(11,962)





(7,089)





(28,516)



Other (income) expense















Interest expense, net

39





212





49





246



Other expense (income), net

883





117





(732)





590



Loss before income tax benefit

(1,573)





(12,291)





(6,406)





(29,352)



Income tax benefit

(397)





(3,359)





(2,009)





(5,597)



Net loss

$

(1,176)





$

(8,932)





$

(4,397)





$

(23,755)



Net loss per share - Basic

$

(0.06)





$

(0.50)





$

(0.24)





$

(1.34)



Net loss per share - Diluted

$

(0.06)





$

(0.50)





$

(0.24)





$

(1.34)



Weighted average shares - Basic

18,161,110





17,747,739





18,133,368





17,710,014



Weighted average shares - Diluted

18,161,110





17,747,739





18,133,368





17,710,014



 

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(in thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30, 2021 (unaudited)



December 31,

2020

ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$

133,337





$

185,633



Accounts receivable, net

59,966





64,616



Inventories, net

51,433





47,391



Prepaid expenses and other current assets

26,978





26,295



Total current assets

271,714





323,935



Non-current assets:







Property, plant and equipment, net

21,578





23,091



Operating lease right-of-use assets

23,356





26,107



Goodwill

81,702





57,541



Intangible assets, net

24,252





13,301



Service and sales demonstration inventory, net

31,477





31,831



Deferred income tax assets, net

47,251





47,450



Other long-term assets

2,251





2,336



Total assets

$

503,581





$

525,592



LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$

14,115





$

14,121



Accrued liabilities

28,255





42,593



Income taxes payable

1,166





3,442



Current portion of unearned service revenues

40,098





39,149



Customer deposits

4,496





2,807



Lease liabilities

5,235





5,835



Total current liabilities

93,365





107,947



Unearned service revenues - less current portion

21,885





21,757



Lease liabilities - less current portion

19,962





22,131



Deferred income tax liabilities

674





787



Income taxes payable - less current portion

9,250





11,583



Other long-term liabilities

1,083





1,084



Total liabilities

146,219





165,289



Shareholders' equity:







Common stock - par value $.001, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 19,557,240 and 19,384,350 issued, respectively; 18,174,873 and 17,990,707 outstanding, respectively

20





19



Additional paid-in capital

294,490





287,979



Retained earnings

109,111





113,508



Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(15,467)





(10,160)



Common stock in treasury, at cost; 1,382,367 and 1,393,643 shares, respectively

(30,792)





(31,043)



Total shareholders' equity

357,362





360,303



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

503,581





$

525,592



 

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)





Six Months Ended

(in thousands)

June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020

Cash flows from:







Operating activities:







Net loss

$

(4,397)





$

(23,755)



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

6,289





7,209



Stock-based compensation

5,377





4,345



Provisions for bad debts, net of recoveries

(43)





680



Loss on disposal of assets

86





299



Provision for excess and obsolete inventory

1,640





479



Deferred income tax benefit

(2,009)





(2,404)



Change in operating assets and liabilities:







Decrease (Increase) in:







Accounts receivable

3,964





26,180



Inventories

(7,495)





892



Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(982)





11,347



(Decrease) Increase in:







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(13,525)





(1,395)



Income taxes payable

(2,310)





(5,058)



Customer deposits

1,723





384



Unearned service revenues

(627)





(3,139)



Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(12,309)





16,064



Investing activities:







Purchases of property and equipment

(2,072)





(1,533)



Proceeds from asset sales





643



Proceeds from sale of investments





25,000



Payments for intangible assets

(1,780)





(673)



Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

(33,908)







Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(37,760)





23,437



Financing activities:







Payments on finance leases

(167)





(160)



Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards

(3,779)





(2,409)



Proceeds from issuance of stock related to stock option exercises

5,165





3,854



Net cash provided by financing activities

1,219





1,285



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(3,446)





(720)



(Decrease) Increase in cash and cash equivalents

(52,296)





40,066



Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

185,633





133,634



Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

133,337





$

173,700



 

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP

(UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2021



2020



2021



2020

Total sales, as reported

$

82,110





$

60,564





$

158,441





$

140,079



GSA sales adjustment (1)





608









608



Non-GAAP total sales

$

82,110





$

61,172





$

158,441





$

140,687



















Gross profit, as reported

$

45,482





$

28,896





$

85,889





$

72,769



GSA sales adjustment (1)





608









608



Stock-based compensation (2)

214





93





280





364



Non-GAAP adjustments to gross profit

214





701





280





972



Non-GAAP gross profit

$

45,696





$

29,597





$

86,169





$

73,741



Gross margin, as reported

55.4

%



47.7

%



54.2

%



51.9

%

Non-GAAP gross margin

55.7

%



48.4

%



54.4

%



52.4

%

















Selling, general and administrative, as reported

$

33,594





$

30,036





$

66,942





$

66,360



Stock-based compensation (2)

(2,526)





(1,617)





(4,208)





(3,140)



Purchase accounting intangible amortization

(188)





(120)





(373)





(244)



Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative

$

30,880





$

28,299





$

62,361





$

62,976



















Research and development, as reported

$

11,760





$

10,186





$

23,733





$

20,601



Stock-based compensation (2)

(543)





(459)





(889)





(841)



Purchase accounting intangible amortization

(313)





(327)





(641)





(728)



Non-GAAP research and development

$

10,904





$

9,400





$

22,203





$

19,032



















Operating expenses, as reported

$

46,133





$

40,858





$

92,978





$

101,285



Stock-based compensation (2)

(3,069)





(2,076)





(5,097)





(3,981)



Restructuring costs (3)

(779)





(636)





(2,303)





(14,324)



Purchase accounting intangible amortization

(501)





(447)





(1,014)





(972)



Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses

(4,349)





(3,159)





(8,414)





(19,277)



Non-GAAP operating expenses

$

41,784





$

37,699





$

84,564





$

82,008



















Loss from operations, as reported

$

(651)





$

(11,962)





$

(7,089)





$

(28,516)



Non-GAAP adjustments to gross profit

214





701





280





972



Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses

4,349





3,159





8,414





19,277



Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations

$

3,912





$

(8,102)





$

1,605





$

(8,267)



















Other expense (income), net, as reported

$

922





$

329





$

(683)





$

836



Interest expense increase due to GSA sales adjustment (1)





(249)









(398)



Non-GAAP adjustments to other expense (income), net





(249)









(398)



Non-GAAP other expense (income), net

$

922





$

80





$

(683)





$

438



















Net loss, as reported

$

(1,176)





$

(8,932)





$

(4,397)





$

(23,755)



Non-GAAP adjustments to gross profit

214





701





280





972



Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses

4,349





3,159





8,414





19,277



Non-GAAP adjustments to other (income) expense, net





249









398



Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(1,144)





(1,505)





(2,622)





(3,638)



Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$

2,243





$

(6,328)





$

1,675





$

(6,746)



















Net loss per share - Diluted, as reported

$

(0.06)





$

(0.50)





$

(0.24)





$

(1.34)



GSA sales adjustment (1)





0.03









0.03



Stock-based compensation (2)

0.18





0.12





0.30





0.24



Restructuring costs (3)

0.04





0.04





0.13





0.82



Purchase accounting intangible amortization

0.02





0.03





0.05





0.06



Interest expense increase due to GSA sales adjustment (1)





0.01









0.02



Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(0.06)





(0.09)





(0.15)





(0.21)



Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share - Diluted

$

0.12





$

(0.36)





$

0.09





$

(0.38)





(1) Late in the fourth quarter of 2018, during an internal review we preliminarily determined that certain of our pricing practices may have resulted in the U.S. Government being overcharged under our General Services Administration ("GSA") Federal Supply Schedule contracts (the "Contracts") (the "GSA Matter"). During the six months ended June 30, 2020, we reduced our total sales by $0.6 million (the "GSA sales adjustment") and recorded imputed interest expense of $0.2 million related to the GSA Matter. Effective as of February 25, 2021, as a result of the review, we entered into a settlement agreement with the GSA and have paid in full and final satisfaction of any and all claims, causes of actions, appeals and the like, including damages, costs, attorney's fees and interest arising under or related to the GSA Matter.

(2) We exclude stock-based compensation, which is non-cash, from the non-GAAP financial measures because the Company believes that such exclusion provides a better comparison of results of ongoing operations for current and future periods with such results from past periods.

(3) On February 14, 2020, our Board of Directors approved a global restructuring plan (the "Restructuring Plan"), which is intended to support our strategic plan in an effort to improve operating performance and ensure that we are appropriately structured and resourced to deliver increased and sustainable value to our shareholders and customers. In connection with the Restructuring Plan, during the first half 2020 and 2021 we recorded a pre-tax charge of approximately $14.3 million and $2.3 million, respectively, primarily consisting of severance and related benefits.

 

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(UNAUDITED)











Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,

(in thousands)

2021



2020



2021



2020

Net loss

$

(1,176)





$

(8,932)





$

(4,397)





$

(23,755)



Interest expense, net

39





212





49





246



Income tax benefit

(397)





(3,359)





(2,009)





(5,597)



Depreciation and amortization

3,099





3,520





6,289





7,279



EBITDA

1,565





(8,559)





(68)





(21,827)



Other expense (income), net

883





117





(732)





590



Stock-based compensation

3,283





2,169





5,377





4,345



GSA sales adjustment (1)





608









608



Restructuring costs (2)

779





636





2,303





14,324



Adjusted EBITDA

$

6,510





$

(5,029)





$

6,880





$

(1,960)



Adjusted EBITDA margin (3)

7.9

%



(8.2)

%



4.3

%



(1.4)

%



(1) Late in the fourth quarter of 2018, during an internal review we preliminarily determined that certain of our pricing practices may have resulted in the U.S. Government being overcharged under our General Services Administration ("GSA") Federal Supply Schedule contracts (the "Contracts") (the "GSA Matter"). During the six months ended June 30, 2020, we reduced our total sales by $0.6 million (the "GSA sales adjustment") and recorded imputed interest expense of $0.2 million related to the GSA Matter. Effective as of February 25, 2021, as a result of the review, we entered into a settlement agreement with the GSA and have paid in full and final satisfaction of any and all claims, causes of actions, appeals and the like, including damages, costs, attorney's fees and interest arising under or related to the GSA Matter

(2) On February 14, 2020, our Board of Directors approved a global restructuring plan (the "Restructuring Plan"), which is intended to support our strategic plan in an effort to improve operating performance and ensure that we are appropriately structured and resourced to deliver increased and sustainable value to our shareholders and customers. In connection with the Restructuring Plan, during the first half 2020 and 2021 we recorded a pre-tax charge of approximately $14.3 million and $2.3 million, respectively, primarily consisting of severance and related benefits.

(3) Calculated as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Non-GAAP total sales, which adjusts for the GSA sales adjustment.

 

TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SALES DISAGGREGATED BY GEOGRAPHY

(UNAUDITED)





For the Three Months Ended June 30,



For the Six Months Ended June 30,

(in thousands)

2021



2020



2021



2020

Total sales to external customers















Americas (1)

$

33,702





$

25,777





$

66,251





$

61,367



EMEA (1)

26,474





16,720





51,928





40,410



APAC (1)

21,934





18,067





40,262





38,302





$

82,110





$

60,564





$

158,441





$

140,079





(1)     Regions represent North America and South America (Americas); Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and the Asia-Pacific (APAC).

 

