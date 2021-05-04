FARO logo. (PRNewsFoto/FARO Technologies, Inc.)

LAKE MARY, Fla., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FARO® (Nasdaq: FARO), a global leader of 3D measurement, imaging, and realization solutions for the 3D Metrology, AEC (Architecture, Engineering & Construction), and Public Safety Analytics markets, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences.

  • Needham & Co. 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, presenting at 11:00 a.m. ET
  • Craig-Hallum 18th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021
  • Robert W. Baird Global Consumer, Technology, and Services Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, presenting at 12:50 p.m. ET
  • Stifel Virtual Cross-Sector Insight Conference on Thursday, June 10, 2021, presenting at 2:00 p.m. ET
  • Berenberg Design Software Conference on Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available on the FARO investor relations website at https://www.faro.com/en/About-Us/Investor-Relations. For conferences that offer replays, presentations will be made available for a limited time.

About FARO

For 40 years, FARO has provided industry-leading technology solutions that enable customers to quickly and easily measure their world, and then use that data to make smarter decisions faster. FARO continues to be a pioneer in bridging the digital and physical worlds through data-driven reliable accuracy, precision and immediacy. For more information, visit http://www.faro.com  

