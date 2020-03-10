SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2008, Fast Company's roundup of the world's Most Innovative Companies has been the definitive guide to the organizations that are transforming industries and shaping societies. For the 2020 installment recognizing more than 400 organizations for their business and social impact, Fast Company selected Mursion as one of the 10 Most Innovative Workplace Companies.
Joining the ranks of such established corporations as Microsoft, Dropbox, and DocuSign, as well as new initiatives like Coda and Pipeline Equity, Mursion was selected in the #2 slot in the Workplace category for its mission to train the world's workforce in essential soft skills via customizable virtual reality learning simulations.
"To be recognized for our workplace innovation alongside such companies is not only an honor, it's a catalyst for us to continue driving behavioral change through immersive VR simulation," said Mursion CEO Mark Atkinson. "Emotional intelligence, including essential human qualities such as empathy, motivation, and self-awareness, is rapidly becoming our greatest asset in defining career success in an increasingly automated world."
Mursion was recognized for its partnerships with such notable global companies as Coca-Cola, Nationwide, and T-Mobile. Employing a blend of artificial and human intelligence, Mursion delivers virtual reality simulations that immerse learners in high-impact training scenarios where they can practice difficult conversations. This realism offers a scalable and tailored experience for companies that want to provide the ultimate human skills practice in areas such as leadership and sales and customer service training, as well as HR and diversity & inclusion initiatives. Simulations engage emotional, cognitive, and behavioral faculties for transformative, ongoing learning.
Fast Company's 2020 list of Most Innovative Companies highlights the work of 434 organizations in 39 countries that have demonstrated how their innovations from the past year have impacted their business, their industry, and the broader culture.
About Mursion
Powered by a blend of artificial intelligence and live human interaction, Mursion provides immersive VR training for essential skills in the workplace. Mursion simulations are designed for the modern workforce, staging interactions between learners and avatars to achieve the realism needed for measurable, high-impact results. Drawing upon research in learning science and psychology, Mursion harnesses the best in technology and human interaction to deliver outcomes for both learners and organizations.
Media Contact:
Christina Yu
christina.yu@mursion.com