LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inxeption, the pioneer of digital I-commerce, is excited to announce that its new Logistics Command Center has opened in Louisville, Kentucky's historic Germantown neighborhood. The fast-growing Silicon Valley-based company has made integrated, all-mode logistics services a key element of its cutting edge "Industrial Commerce'' digital software platform that helps companies sell and do business online.
Inxeption already has built out a team of transportation professionals in every time zone to offer customers innovative pricing across all transportation modes–including international ocean and air freight–for a predictable, no-surprises rate structure. These features are critical to companies succeeding in online commerce, where being able to offer "free shipping" and other buyer-friendly financial services demands a full understanding of costs and efficiencies.
Inxeption's large logistics headquarters team has moved into commercial space at Germantown Mill Lofts, where Josh Allen, President of Logistics, says the size of the staff located there will likely triple by end of 2021. Says Allen: "We're actively recruiting talented professionals in domestic and international logistics execution. We're also looking for digital marketing talent to aid in helping our commerce partners grow their businesses online."
"Our brand of industrial or I-commerce is a step above basic online commerce sites," Allen explains. "We can handle the complicated demands of manufacturers and other industrial companies. Setting up in a former factory speaks to our industrial connection, and our close proximity to the bright, talented students graduating from universities in the region is going to bring us tech-savvy energy."
