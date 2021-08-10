IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MMCI Automation, which combines over 40 years of in-house experience in systems design engineering, robotics, controls, warehouse execution software and hardware integration to create world-class productivity solutions for warehouse, distribution and manufacturing companies, plans to deploy OptiProERP's cloud manufacturing ERP to better manage its double-digit growth.
The St. Louis, MO-based engineering company has experienced tremendous growth as retailers and manufacturers rush to fulfill direct-to-consumer sales made popular by the likes of Amazon and fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic, says Eric Kirkman, MMCI's vice president and general manager.
The company serves customers across a diverse range of industries including food producers (Kraft Heinz Company and Tyson Foods), consumer packaged goods (Procter & Gamble), pharmaceuticals (Bayer) and cosmetics (Kiss Products).
"Companies are automating manufacturing and warehouse operations to keep up with ever-increasing omni-channel distribution demands while at the same time grappling with labor shortages," he says. "They are struggling to meet demand as supply chain lead times have gone way up, so we design and implement automation solutions that improve productivity, accuracy and profitability."
Throughout its organic growth spurt, MMCI also made multiple small acquisitions, which led to the company running on disconnected systems including QuickBooks, spreadsheets and bolt-on applications for CRM, HR and legal.
"QuickBooks has a lot to be desired and has gaps not being addressed," Kirkman says. "We grew 52 percent in 2020 and that's a lot to manage with QuickBooks and a gazillion spreadsheets. We are a little overdue for an ERP."
All-In-One Manufacturing ERP Key to Selection
MMCI evaluated Microsoft Dynamics and NetSuite before selecting OptiProERP with SAP Business One.
OptiProERP provides an all-in-one Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution that gives manufacturers' complete control of and visibility into business processes from start to finish. As the first OEM partner in SAP's global PartnerEdge Program, OptiProERP's industry-specific solution is embedded into SAP Business One's core ERP and financial modules.
"OptiProERP checked all our needed functionality boxes and is a complete all-in-one system," Kirkman says.
"I liked that OptiProERP's modern manufacturing ERP solution is fully integrated into SAP Business One, and that the system would be fully implemented and supported by OptiProERP without any third-party solutions or vendors."
ERP to Bring Efficiencies and Improved Processes
After OptiProERP is deployed, Kirkman looks forward to the benefits of a complete business management system with fully integrated financial management, sales, CRM, shop floor execution and project management capabilities and the increased visibility it will provide into every aspect of the company's operations, helping the company further its continuous improvement philosophy.
"We are not as efficient as we can be, and people have to do more searching and physical leg work to check for a part, or if we missed it," he says. "With OptiProERP, we will benefit from better process and project management and having everything in one system to better schedule shop technicians and improve deliveries, planning and execution."
