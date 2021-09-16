SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Foresight, the first insurtech specializing in workers compensation coverage for the middle market, is set to attend the highly anticipated InsureTech Connect (ITC) conference in Las Vegas from October 4-6, 2021. ITC Vegas is the world's largest insurtech event—offering unparalleled access to the most comprehensive and global gathering of tech entrepreneurs, investors, and insurance industry incumbents.
Just under one year ago, Foresight launched its workers compensation program with a unique market focus and coverage available exclusively through appointed brokers. It is the first insurtech with a workers compensation platform that ties workplace safety to insurance savings. CEO & Co-Founder David Fontain is excited to bring his leadership experience and one-of-a-kind business offering to the ITC stage for a panel titled "Insurance Reimagined - Smarter Risk. Smarter Products." He will be joined by co-panelists Ben Hubbard, CEO & Co-Founder, Parsyl and Steve Lekas, CEO & Co-Founder, Branch Insurance.
Foresight will also offer a fresh whitepaper on the video playback site for virtual attendees, and host a live social streaming event with leadership commentary from ITC for those unable to be present in person due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.
"I've attended InsureTech Connect several times to connect with and learn from peers I greatly respect, and I'm grateful to now have the opportunity to attend as a sponsor and speaker," Fontain said. "I'm looking forward to sharing Foresight's vision with the diverse, passionate community dedicated to modernizing insurance at this distinctive event."
The event is an opportunity for industry peers and media professionals alike to connect with Foresight representatives and learn more about their unique insurance product and its impact on the world of workers compensation. Additional members from the Foresight team attending the conference include co-founder Peter Grant, Chief Insurance Officer Emilio Figueroa, Head of Distribution Matt Keeping, Vice Presidents of Business Development Christine Garza and Michael Bibeau, and multiple members of the marketing team.
About Foresight
Foresight is the first insurtech specializing in commercial coverage for the hard-to-place middle market. Our mission is to improve every business we underwrite, starting with workplace safety. Foresight wraps innovative risk management technology into every policy, reducing workplace incident frequency by up to 57% and giving policyholders the ability to earn lower premiums. Learn more about us at getforesight.com.
About InsureTech Connect
InsureTech Connect (ITC) is the world's largest insurtech event, offering unparalleled access to the largest and most comprehensive gathering of tech entrepreneurs, investors, and insurance industry executives from across the globe. Founded by Jay Weintraub and Caribou Honig, ITC has been attended by over 25,000 people from 65+ countries. Insuretech Connect 2021 will be held October 4-6, 2021 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.For more information, please visit http://www.insuretechconnect.com.
Media Contact
Seth Levitt, Kickstand, 617-791-7951, foresight@meetkickstand.com
SOURCE Foresight