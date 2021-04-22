AUBURN, Mass., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PI introduces two new series of direct-drive linear actuator slides. The V-855 and V-857 product families were designed for high-load and high duty cycle industrial precision motion applications where traditional actuators with lead-screw or timing-belt drives are not precise, robust or reliable enough. Due to the maintenance-free and friction free high-speed linear motors, greater productivity with shorter cycle times and faster return on investment can be achieved. The new motorized actuators are beneficial for all high-performance applications, where smooth scanning motion, minimum tracking errors, and short settling times are required.
Closed-Loop, High Load, Long Travel, and Rapid Acceleration with Fast Settling
The new closed-loop linear slide actuator product families provide high load capacity to 220lbs (1000N) and large travel ranges up to 47" (1200mm) with highly repeatable minimum incremental motion of 100 nanometers! Position feedback is via integrated linear encoders, available down to 1nm resolution.
Acceleration is as rapid as 5G's and top speeds of 196"/sec (5m/sec) can be reached. Because of the play-free and backlash-free direct-drive mechanics, settling times are extremely short, and bidirectional repeatability is excellent.
Multi-Axis Motion
For X-Y applications, the V-855 and V-857 actuators can be stacked orthogonally. For XYZ applications, PI offers the V-817 stage family.
OEM and Industrial Precision Motion Applications
The V-855 and V-857 linear stage/actuators were designed with industrial performance and affordability in mind.
High Performance Industrial EtherCAT-based Motion Controllers
PI provides EtherCAT-based high-performance industrial motion controllers – up to 8 axes can be operated from one 19" rack and EtherCAT makes it very easy to add more.
Application Fields
Industrial precision automation for electronic assembly of sensors, cameras, and optics. Metrology and non-contact inspection (X-ray and optical). Semiconductor wafer processing and inspection. Laser micro-machining and welding.
V-855 Linear Actuator / Stage Family Specifications»
V-857 Linear Actuator / Stage Family Specifications»
Working with You
PI's in-house engineered solutions have enabled customers around the world to increase their productivity and technological advantage for 5 decades. With a large basis of proven motion technologies and methodologies, PI is in the position to quickly modify existing designs or provide a fully customized OEM solution to fit the exact requirements of your application from sensors and piezo transducers to microscope nano-focus units, fast photonics alignment systems to multi-axis automation sub-systems.
About PI
PI is a privately held company that designs and manufactures world-class precision motion and automation systems including air bearings, hexapods and piezo drives at locations in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded 5 decades ago and today employs more than 1300 people worldwide. PI's customers are leaders in high-tech industries and research institutes in fields such as photonics, life-sciences, semiconductors, and aerospace.
