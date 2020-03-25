Fast Pace Health Begins Telehealth Services in Kentucky

FRANKLIN, Tenn., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Pace Telehealth services focus on providing care to patients in the comfort of their homes for common ailments including cold and flu-like symptoms, seasonal allergies, gastroenteritis (stomach virus), rashes and skin conditions, pinkeye, urinary tract infections, yeast infections, fever blisters, minor boils, abscesses and cellulitis (bacterial skin infection). Providers will also prescribe and refill routine medications.
The Telehealth team is headed up by experienced telemedicine and telepsychiatry leaders, including Robert (Bob) McKenzie, Executive Sponsor, Selena Gurley, State Director, and Nikita Duke, Director. They will support a team of providers and staff who provide care to patients in the rural communities served by Fast Pace Health.
"Fast Pace Health is an industry leader in the urgent care space and immediately accelerated its plans to offer telehealth services in response to our patients' and employees' concerns about COVID-19 (coronavirus)," said Gregory Steil, Chief Executive Officer of Fast Pace. "Bob, Selena and Nikita are an amazing team that accelerated this program from concept to execution."
"Millions of Americans, including countless Kentucky residents, are not getting the care they need during this nationwide emergency. We make it our priority to find new ways to deliver care safely, and effectively, to our patients," said McKenzie, Gurley and Duke in a joint statement.
Patients in Kentucky can find additional information on Fast Pace's website: www.fastpacehealth.com. Fast Pace plans to extend services to include new states and communities shortly.
Fast Pace patients who are concerned they may have a COVID-19 (coronavirus) infection should call their nearest Fast Pace clinic for additional advice and follow CDC guidelines. Anyone experiencing a medical emergency should dial 911.
About Fast Pace
Fast Pace Health's "patient first" mentality has guided its mission to provide convenient and compassionate care to the communities it serves every day. Fast Pace Health clinics provide treatments for a wide range of illnesses, injuries, and common conditions and provide a variety of wellness, primary care, behavioral health, orthopedic, diagnostic and screening services.
Since 2009, Fast Pace Health has grown from one clinic in Collinwood, TN, to over 113 clinics throughout Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi and Louisiana.
