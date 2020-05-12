SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new nationwide survey from Fast shows that the vast majority of Americans – 88% – are now using face masks, but 19% want to personally receive a COVID-19 vaccine before they feel safe shopping in stores again, while another 29% say they may never be comfortable buying in person again.
Even as additional businesses are starting to reopen around the country, Fast's survey found that 22% of Americans are shopping more online specifically to avoid wearing face masks in stores. Additional mask usage habits include:
- 58% wear masks in stores
- 51% wear them in crowds where they can't maintain 6-foot social distancing
- 41% wear masks when required by a business or government
- 35% wear them every time they go outside
- 24% wear masks at work
- 10% never wear a mask
"Americans remain deeply worried about contracting COVID-19 when they shop and are out in public, which is pushing more and more of us to buy online and avoid close encounters in stores," said Fast Chief Operating Officer and Co-founder Allison Barr Allen. "This shift to increased online shopping may be permanent, and now is the time for small businesses to expand their tech offerings in order to thrive in this new retail environment."
Concern about shopping in person isn't limited to wearing masks. Although many Americans are still shopping in physical stores for essentials, they remain deeply uneasy about it. When asked about the most important requirement to make them feel comfortable in stores, respondents say:
- Being personally vaccinated against COVID-19 (19%)
- When their state or local governments give approval (13%)
- When everyone is wearing masks (10%)
- When the federal government gives approval (9%)
- Being personally tested for the virus (2%)
- They're already comfortable shopping in stores (17%)
Fast's survey was conducted online within the United States among 1,004 U.S. adults ages 18 and older, between May 8-10, 2020.
