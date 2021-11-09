IRVINE, Calif. & DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Illuminate Education and MetaMetrics® today announced a new partnership connecting the Lexile® Framework for Reading with FastBridge aReading scores, providing powerful insights on students' reading skills.
The Lexile Framework for Reading evaluates reading ability and text complexity on the same developmental scale, providing a mechanism for matching each student's reading ability with texts such as books or reading passages. This enables educators to identify reading materials that will appropriately challenge their students and help them grow as readers.
To link aReading scores with the official Lexile scale, a study was conducted with assessment results. FastBridge is Illuminate Education's universal screening, diagnostic reporting, and progress monitoring solution for reading, math and social-emotional behavior.
The FastBridge team is also working to update the data download to include the new Lexile measures next summer.
"We're continuously working to incorporate the latest research and findings in our solutions," said Dr. John Bielinski, senior director of research and development at Illuminate Education. "By reporting Lexile measures, we now ensure educators have insights on their students' reading abilities needed to make decisions with confidence."
"As teachers face the challenges of this school year, it is important that they are poised for success," added Malbert Smith, Ph.D.,CEO and co-founder of MetaMetrics. "This new partnership gives educators using FastBridge the tools to achieve their instructional goals."
To learn more about Illuminate Education's FastBridge solution, visit http://www.illuminateed.com/products/fastbridge. To learn more about MetaMetrics, visit http://www.metametricsinc.com.
About Illuminate Education
Illuminate Education equips educators to take a data-driven approach to serving the whole child. Our solution combines comprehensive assessment, MTSS management and collaboration, and real-time dashboard tools, and puts them in the hands of educators. As a result, educators can monitor learning and growth, identify academic and social-emotional behavioral needs, and align targeted supports in order to accelerate learning for each student. To learn more, visit http://www.illuminateed.com.
About MetaMetrics
MetaMetrics is an award-winning education technology organization that offers the only scientifically valid, universal scales for measuring silent and oral reading and listening (Lexile) and math (Quantile) with plans to develop measures for writing. The Lexile and Quantile Frameworks measure student ability and the complexity of the content they encounter. Lexile and Quantile measures and related technologies link assessment to instruction and provide next steps for students of all ages and abilities. The measures also provide valuable insights about students' potential for growth. MetaMetrics' measures, products and services are licensed to dozens of education product companies to help achieve that growth. For 35 years, MetaMetrics' work has been increasingly recognized for its research-based approach to improving learning. For more information, visit http://www.metametricsinc.com.
