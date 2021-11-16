WASHINGTON and COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NextChapter, a Fastcase company and a leading provider of legal software that gives attorneys an intuitive application for preparing, managing, and filing bankruptcy cases, today announced it has expanded its offerings beyond bankruptcy to benefit lawyers and legal professionals in additional practice areas.
Given its proven record of providing a user-friendly and efficient application for bankruptcy lawyers, NextChapter is well-positioned to provide this new capability that can be used by attorneys and legal professionals in every practice area. NextChapter Docs allows all users to create custom documents, checklists, workflows, client intake processes, document automation solutions, and additional CRM tools.
"Since we launched NextChapter Bankruptcy, our clients working in multiple practice areas have asked if we could enable their entire practice to benefit from our software. We listened and focused on how to keep our tools sleek and efficient," said Mandy Ballinger, Director of Operations at NextChapter. "Our team has been working hard on NextChapter's expansion into all practice areas. We have built tools and features that help firms of all sizes automate their document preparation and take their workflows one step further by allowing them to integrate that same data into custom client intake, case management, and texting tools. We are excited to continue to grow these products as we partner with subject matter experts to offer forms that will help firms hit the ground running with NextChapter Docs."
To that end, NextChapter is soon releasing a Forms Exchange, where seasoned attorneys can upload their form templates to the marketplace for other attorneys to purchase for their own use. "Providing access to pre-built forms designed by subject matter experts will be useful for many of the solo and small firm practitioners," said NextChapter's first Forms attorney author Carolyn Elefant.
"Partnering with NextChapter on Forms Exchange is an avenue for MyShingle to bring smart solutions for the solo and small firm attorneys who are responsible for managing their law firms as businesses," said Elefant, Founder of MyShingle, the longest running blog on solo and small firm practice. "In the same way that many solo and small firm attorneys are providing their small business owner clients with a suite of documents designed for small business owner needs, now the attorney-business owner can access a variety of pre-built forms and guidebooks they need to manage operating their firm, from retainers, of counsel arrangements, flat fees, outsourcing, website TOS, client policies, and more, while incorporating ethics requirements."
Since 2013, NextChapter has helped bankruptcy professionals prepare cases more efficiently by removing double data entry with linear workflows and introducing real-time validation. Now everyone has the tools at their fingertips to build their own custom, automated workflow solution for their practice areas with these new features of NextChapter. Users can easily upload templates or create them from scratch using an intuitive editor, insert merge tags, and create documents with auto-fill fields, thus eliminating the additional data entry step with NextChapter Docs. In addition to forms automation, users can designate unlimited custom fields, develop online client intake forms, manage client texting, send invoices and collect client payments, and create checklists for their preferred processes, and more.
For more information, visit nextchapterlegal.com.
About NextChapter
Built by former paralegal and tech entrepreneur, Janine Sickmeyer, NextChapter's secure, online web application allows attorneys and their staff to prepare bankruptcy cases using automated workflows, integrations, client texting, hearing schedulers, case management tools, firm customizations and more. With the addition of NextChapter Docs, attorneys are now able to apply these document creation and checklist tools to meet the demands of their workload in a variety of practice areas. Founded in 2013, launched in 2016 and acquired in 2019 by Fastcase, NextChapter is based in Columbus, OH. For more information, follow NextChapter on Twitter at @NextChapterBK or visit nextchapterlegal.com.
Media Contact
Jennifer Brand Ransom, Fastcase, 2027312114, jbrand@brandsolutionsgroup.com
Jamie Houssami, NextChapter, 888.861.7122, jHoussami@fastcase.com
SOURCE Fastcase