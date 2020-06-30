TUSCALOOSA, Ala., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FastHealth Corporation, at the direction of Antelope Memorial Hospital, has activated its FastCommand System in response to the emergency situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. FastCommand technology has quickly launched and transformed the hospital website https://www.amhne.org from its traditional role into immediate emergency information and action system. Families, staff, and the surrounding community will now use FastCommand to access the hospital command and information portal. Allowing Antelope Memorial Hospital to increase its response and control activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Diane Carlin, CEO of Antelope Memorial Hospital said, "FastCommand provides our hospital with the technology that was needed by our administration. We were prepared. The tools provided by FastCommand are allowing our staff to quickly increase communications, coordination, and information flow. Keeping our staff and patients safer and better informed, all leading to better patient care during this emergency situation."
Antelope Memorial Hospital is using FastCommand's perpetual pandemic banner to allow the public to access COVID-19 information while redirecting bandwidth traffic away from their standard website, so that it will remain online during panics or high traffic situations. FastCommand supplies the following tools to protect hospital staff and patients:
- Smart Alert Messaging: A tool that allows hospitals to send out mass amounts of information to their staff, including attachments and disaster plans to be received instantly through their mobile devices.
- Website Deflection: Patented technology that helps the hospital website be capable of handling more bandwidth. Website deflection also helps the hospital website to be less likely to collapse in the event of a panic, emergency, or hack.
- Message Boards: Tools that allow communications to continue during phone outages or website collapses. Message boards allow patients, staff, and the community to post messages back and forth to each other to stay informed when phone systems collapse.
Kevin Foote, CEO of FastCommand says, "More hospitals are aware of their emergency communication needs because of the pandemic. CEO's want to improve their emergency communications to care for and protect patients, staff, and the community. FastCommand was developed for just such a purpose and will be working around the clock to support Antelope Memorial Hospital during the pandemic."
About FastCommand
FastCommand patented website deflection technologies are specifically designed for critical emergency situations. This cutting-edge continuity technology helps communications to endure even during website overload or phone collapse. The tools are used by non-technical healthcare staff during many threats that can quickly occur in the healthcare industry, such as pandemics, hacking situations, active shooter events, natural disasters, etc. FastCommand has public safety teams available 24 hours a day 365 days a year to serve as the hospital's emergency communication personnel. Learn more at https://www.fastcommand.com/press.
