DES MOINES, Iowa, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fastpath Solutions, LLC., a leader in audit, security, and compliance software in the IT Risk Management space, today announced it ranked number one in the Summer 2021 Usability Index for IT Risk Management from G2.com amongst other accolades. G2.com's Usability Index for IT Risk Management is calculated based on real-user satisfaction ratings, consistent with other awards Fastpath receives based on consistently positive user feedback. Fastpath was awarded the badge: Best Usability for obtaining the highest overall usability score.
"We are immensely proud of this accomplishment and are very honored to be recognized by G2." Commented Neil Hooper, SVP Marketing and Sales. "Companies look for tools like ours to make their lives easier and a major component of that is ease of use. A solution that is easy to use allows for straight forward adoption and a fast path to value which is crucial in the risk management space. Our philosophy at Fastpath is putting our customers first, so hearing that our customers speak so highly of Fastpath is a great testament to the quality of our products and our stellar team."
Fastpath has also garnered recognition in the following areas of the G2 Summer 2021 Report:
- Leader, IT Risk Management Software
- Leader, Audit Management Software
- High Performer, User Provisioning and Governance Tools
- High Performer, Enterprise – User Provisioning and Governance Tools
- Momentum Leader, Audit Management
Fastpath has received numerous endorsements in G2 reviews where verified customers speak to their Fastpath experience including:
- "Fastpath is user friendly and generates all of the necessary reports required to monitor your environment. The team at Fastpath is up to date on all new regulatory guidelines and product updates. There is a depth of knowledge on the Fastpath team that is unmatched."- Risk Consulting Senior Associate
- "I love the user interface design which looks clean and modern. It makes this product easy to adopt amongst the user community."- Application Security Audit Manager-Finance Operations
- "This product is the best audit tool for a company to pass Audit SOX. It helps streamline the authentication process and find who are making unnecessary updates to the system." – Business Intelligence Manager
The Fastpath Assure suite is a cloud-based audit platform that can track, review, approve and mitigate application access risks across multiple systems from a single dashboard. The suite comes with a pre-configured segregation of duties rule set specific to each ERP and works across a variety of ERP/CRM/HCM systems, including Microsoft Dynamics, NetSuite, SAP, Oracle, Workday, NetSuite, Salesforce, and many others.
About G2
G2, the world's leading business solution review platform, leverages more than 1M+ user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than three million people visit G2's site to gain unique insights.
About Fastpath Solutions, LLC.
Founded in 2004, Fastpath has deep expertise in audit, security, and compliance, with multiple Certified Internal Auditors on the team. Fastpath has global partnerships with several audit firms and a client base which spans across multiple industries within both publicly traded and privately held companies. Fastpath Assure® is a cloud-based audit platform that can track, review, approve and mitigate access risks across multiple systems from a single dashboard. The platform comes with a pre-configured segregation of duties rule set specific to each ERP and works across a variety of ERP/CRM systems, including SAP. Microsoft Dynamics, NetSuite, Oracle EBS, Oracle Cloud, Sage Intacct, Salesforce, JD Edwards, PeopleSoft, FinancialForce, Zendesk, Jira, Workiva, Workday, Coupa, SailPoint, ServiceNow, Acumatica, Zuora as well as custom applications. With over 1,000 customers in over 30 countries, Fastpath supports small to enterprise sized organizations and their risk management efforts. Learn more at http://www.gofastpath.com
Media Contact
Neil Hooper, Fastpath Solutions LLC, 15152761779, neil.hooper@gofastpath.com
