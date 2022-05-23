Fastpath integrates with Microsoft to integrate granular access risk detection for Azure Active Directory customers.
DES MOINES, Iowa, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fastpath, a leading risk and compliance management software vendor, announced today that the company joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). MISA is an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that have integrated their solutions with Microsoft security technology to better defend against a world of increasing threats.
To support its membership in MISA, Fastpath has integrated its Access Risk Monitor with Microsoft's Azure Active Directory (AD) Identity Governance platform. This integration (Figure 1) helps AAD customers identify Separation of Duties and other access violations across multiple applications at the securable-object level before provisioning access packages through Microsoft's Entitlement Management, a feature of Azure AD Identity Governance.
"We are delighted to have worked with Microsoft on this project," said Michael Cassady, Chief Technical Officer for Fastpath. "Through our integration with Microsoft's Azure AD Identity Governance platform, Fastpath's preventative controls can be an integral part of a company's Enterprise Security Plan in their effort to achieve true enterprise security."
This integration will help Azure AD Identity Governance customers ensure that users are only granted the access rights they need to perform their job functions while also finding and mitigating potential access violations.
Fastpath's Access Risk Monitor reporting can be an integral part of automated provisioning workflows, access reviews, and access certifications.
"Being a part of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association is a major step for Fastpath," said Charles Snellgrove, CEO of Fastpath. "We will continue to work in collaboration with Microsoft to provide additional security solutions for Microsoft Azure AD customers. Fastpath provides granular access analysis and risk mitigation across many business applications such as Microsoft Dynamics 365, SAP, Oracle, NetSuite, Workday, and more."
"Visibility into the volume and location of sensitive data is critical, especially for remote workforces," said Alym Rayani, General Manager, Product Marketing, Microsoft Compliance. "Members of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association, like Fastpath, integrate via data connectors to help customers enable information governance and compliance giving our shared customers access to the data they need to manage compliance and risk management."
About Fastpath:
Fastpath Assure is a cloud-based risk and compliance management platform that helps organizations track, review, approve, and mitigate user access and Separation of Duties (SOD) risks. Fastpath helps companies achieve process efficiency, reduced costs, and enhanced control over their fraud, auditing, and compliance management efforts.
Media Contact
