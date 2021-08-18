DES MOINES, Iowa, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fastpath Solutions, a leader in audit, security, and compliance software in the IT Risk Management space, announced today it was named to the Constellation ShortList™, in the Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) and Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) for Q3 2021. This achievement marks the sixth time Fastpath has been awarded this accolade.
This Constellation ShortList™ of technology vendors and service providers included in this program deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopter and fast follower organizations. Constellation's ShortList™ criteria for naming companies to its prestigious cloud-based ERM and GRC list for Q3 2021 includes the following attributes:
- Ability to track key ERM/GRC data types (e.g., policies, risks, controls, procedures) in an integrated data model or document framework
- Features to carry out audits risk assessments as well as collect evidence
- Robust reporting and analytics with common ERM/ GRC templates
- Effective training and education materials for users and admins
- Ability for most key ERM/GRC features to be configured (as opposed to customized)
- Support for Active Directory and HRM integration
- Workflow management capabilities for common ERM/GRC tasks
- Vendors with a sufficient customer base and revenue for stability
The Fastpath Assure® suite of tools simplifies security and audit needs by streamlining segregation of duties analysis and user access reporting. Separated into modules to allow proper reporting, the suite includes templates to make security or audit reviews easy to understand, sharable, and with scheduling automation, built for repeatable success.
"Being selected for the Constellation ShortList™ for the sixth time is a tremendous accolade. This is a true testament to our exceptional development and support teams who always put our customers' needs first as well as our fantastic customers and partners who use our software on a daily basis," said Neil Hooper, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Our customers entrust us to help them implement robust security access, segregation of duties monitoring, and help them with their compliance and I am very pleased to know that we are on the right track."
"The ShortList™ is the first place business and technology leaders go for vendor selection, based on the collective view of Constellation's clients, partners, and analysts who are on the front lines of understanding the technology landscape," noted R "Ray" Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. "Our analysts know that vendor selection is more of an art than a science and that the listed vendors all play a special role by industry, geography, and size of company. We know these are tough decisions and we hope this helps buyers get a head start. For those who want a detailed analysis, we are there to help with short advisory calls."
Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList™ meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research. The portfolio is updated at least once per year as the analyst team deems necessary based on market conditions.
For more information, visit http://www.gofastpath.com
About Fastpath Solutions, LLC.
Founded in 2004, Fastpath has deep expertise in audit, security, and compliance, with multiple Certified Internal Auditors on the team. Fastpath has global partnerships with several audit firms and a client base which spans across multiple industries within both publicly traded and privately held companies. Fastpath Assure® is a cloud-based audit platform that can track, review, approve and mitigate access risks across multiple systems from a single dashboard. The platform comes with a pre-configured segregation of duties rule set specific to each ERP and works across a variety of ERP/CRM systems, including SAP. Microsoft Dynamics, NetSuite, Oracle EBS, Oracle Cloud, Sage Intacct, Salesforce, JD Edwards, PeopleSoft, FinancialForce, Zendesk, Jira, Workiva, Workday, Coupa, SailPoint, ServiceNow, Acumatica, Zuora as well as custom applications. With over 1,000 customers in over 30 countries, Fastpath supports small to enterprise sized organizations and their risk management efforts. Learn more at http://www.gofastpath.com
Disclaimer
Constellation Research does not endorse any solution or service named in its research.
Media Contact
Neil Hooper, Fastpath Solutions LLC, 15152761779, neil.hooper@gofastpath.com
SOURCE Fastpath Solutions LLC