DES MOINES, Iowa, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fastpath, an Oracle OATUG partner, announces new enhancements to continue to assist the growing global base of Oracle companies on the Fastpath Assure platform.
According to the Association of Certified Fraud Examiner most recent Report to the Nations, organizations lose an estimated 5% of their revenue each year to fraud, and fraudulent actions lasted a median of 18 months before being detected. Continuous transaction monitoring with Fastpath's new Transaction Controls Monitor module for Oracle enables immediate awareness of transactions that exceed acceptable thresholds enabling companies to control transaction anomalies.
Monitoring transactions allows customers to stay ahead of risks and align with audit cycles to reduce considerable audit related costs. This new module complements existing capabilities in the areas of SOD, Identity Manager, and Audit Trail for Oracle. Fastpath also ensures that transaction monitoring can be applied against multiple Oracle instances in the same Assure platform and consolidate reviews in one report. Delivering this critical information to internal auditors and GRC professionals allows them to focus on the key areas with the greatest risk exposure to the organization.
"Transaction Controls Monitoring is an increasingly important area to address in our Oracle implementations. We are pleased to be working with Fastpath on this new release, as well as with our many joint customers" said Brian ONeil, Founder, Managing Director Appssurance Inc.
"We couldn't be happier to be launching another innovative solution to address key business concerns. Our Oracle customers find significant ROI with Fastpath Assure, and our TCM module is another example of delivering best practices for compliance, audit, and security," said Neil Hooper, SVP Fastpath.
Learn more about the efficiencies gained using these new enhancement at https://www.gofastpath.com/by-erp/oracle-ebs
