DES MOINES, Iowa, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fastpath, an SAP Silver partner, announces new capabilities that will facilitate access security and compliance management for the growing global base of companies using SAP and the Fastpath Assure platform.
SAP has over 125,000+ transaction codes and 5,000+ authorization objects making role, user, and permission assignment increasingly complex, compounded by the fact that many SAP installations include numerous customizations. Fastpath Security Designer is now available for SAP, leveraging expertise developed with many other ERP systems, enabling SAP customers to simulate security role changes and the impact those changes have on the user population. This scenario-based environment enables the review of options for new and changing user access, providing clear, preventive control over any transformation. After simulation, accepted designs are pushed to the development environment for migration ultimately eliminating the manual task of creating the role.
"As an innovative leader in the market related to SAP Access Governance, it is a pleasure to add this strategic module for preventative control to our suite of detective and preventative solutions," said Chris Aramburu, Senior Director of Risk & Compliance Solutions Fastpath. "Our customers have gained significant value and ROI with Fastpath Assure for SAP functionality, and we're pleased to offer these tools as a best practice for compliance, audit, and security."
In addition to simulation and planning of roles and authorizations, Fastpath announces enhanced capabilities to leverage SAP Central User Administration (CUA) for centralized user security changes across multiple instances. These new capabilities supplement recent announcements for a suite of SoD capabilities for SAP and a number of other common enterprise systems, such as Salesforce, Coupa, Workday, and ServiceNow, which are often used with SAP and all managed with Fastpath.
Learn more about the efficiencies gained using Security Designer for SAP here
About Fastpath
At Fastpath, our mission is to deliver software solutions that seamlessly empower our clients to take control of their security, compliance, and risk-management initiatives.
If your organization is spending countless hours preparing for audits, struggling to comply with legislative regulations like Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX), HIPAA, GDPR, or just in need of help reviewing who has access to what within your enterprise resource management (ERP) and other enterprise systems, Fastpath can help. Fastpath's suite of tools can help your company with risk analysis, access certification, role management, compliant user provisioning, emergency access management, audit trails, and continuous monitoring.
Our tools work across many platforms, including SAP, Oracle EBS, Oracle Cloud, Microsoft Dynamics, NetSuite, Workday, Workiva, Coupa, Salesforce, SailPoint, ServiceNow, Acumatica, JD Edwards, PeopleSoft, Sage Intacct, and Zendesk.
Contact us to learn more about our solutions or to request a customized product demonstration here.
Media Contact
Neil Hooper, Fastpath Solutions LLC, 15152761779, neil.hooper@gofastpath.com
SOURCE Fastpath Solutions LLC