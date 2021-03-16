DES MOINES, Iowa, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fastpath, a Microsoft Gold partner, announces new functionality that enables Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations users to review their current user licensing within Dynamics 365 to ensure that provisioned security matches their licensing subscriptions with Microsoft. Fastpath Assure® licensing reports at the user, role, duty, and privilege levels reside in the Access Reviews module, and Fastpath's Security Designer module can be used to simulate security changes to see the impact of the proposed changes on a company's licensing requirements.
Reviewing licensing at the user, role, duty, or privilege level can help reduce licensing costs for overprovisioned security. By using Fastpath tools to address this, customers can enjoy immediate return on their investment (ROI) while ensuring that they are in compliance with their Microsoft subscription agreement.
Customers who use the Fastpath's Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations user licensing reports can gain greater understanding of where licenses are being consumed, why those licenses are required, and what they can do to potentially lower their licensing costs. The Fastpath Security Designer module takes this a step further by allowing the analysis to occur during the security design and configuration phase. Providing a before-and-after comparison of the risk and licensing impact of the proposed security changes, this enables users to proactively analyze their licensing to ensure that their security setup is compliant before it's published.
"Our customers have found significant value and ROI with this new functionality for Dynamics 365, and we're pleased to work with Microsoft to offer this as a best practice for compliance, audit, and security," said Andy Snook, CEO, Fastpath.
"In today's environment of increasing focus on security, our mutual customers rely on proactive solutions such as Fastpath's Security Designer to help identify and manage risk," said Toby Bowers, general manager of product marketing at Microsoft. "We are pleased that Fastpath has joined the Microsoft ISV Connect program to bring its digital adoption solutions to Microsoft Dynamics 365 customers and partners."
Learn more about the efficiencies gained compared with native security tools in Dynamics 365 in this video - https://www.gofastpath.com/blog/compare-d365fo-vs-fastpath-security-designer-with-these-demos
