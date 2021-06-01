SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, FastSpring announced expansion plans in their global commerce platform to support B2B SaaS and downloadable software companies with sales teams. FastSpring has always played a key role in helping leading software and digital goods companies sell globally by reducing the friction associated with global ecommerce by fully managing global tax and localized checkout on behalf of their customers.
These new solutions extend FastSpring's powerful global commerce capabilities to B2B SaaS and software companies and their sales teams. "We studied our customers and found that a large portion of our base was selling multi-channel via ecommerce and a rep-assisted sales model," said David Nachman, CEO of FastSpring. "FastSpring's core capabilities, and our recent acquisition of SalesRight, make us unique in our ability to support software companies that sell to any type of buyer."
FastSpring's B2B suite of tools includes a Digital Invoicing solution that allows software companies to quickly create and manage quotes, POs, and invoices and process recurring payments that satisfy B2B requirements.
These enhancements allow companies that sell to both B2B and B2C buyers to consolidate their payments, subscription management, recurring billing, localized pricing, and account and order management into one place alongside their B2C sales, offering unparalleled visibility and operational efficiency into revenue across all sales channels. FastSpring's core commerce platform localizes the checkout experience for buyers all around the world and now supports all common local B2B, in addition to B2C, payment methods including credit cards, local APMs, ACH, SEPA, and wire payments.
FastSpring has also unveiled Interactive Quotes, a revolutionary way for B2B SaaS and software sales teams to accelerate the sales process. Originally known as SalesRight, Interactive Quotes provides sales representatives a guided selling solution to quickly explain even the most complex pricing, gather insights about the prospect through quote activity tracking and close deals, all within a single collaborative quoting experience that is integrated with leading CRMs.
Sales managers and sales operation leaders can now efficiently manage and monitor pricing compliance with Templates and Approval Workflow tools, and identify pricing and packaging trends that deliver unrivaled sales insights. Finally, with built-in e-signature, order form, and checkout functionally, prospects have a seamless experience through the last mile of the purchase process, which in turn makes sales reps, sales ops, and finance teams much more productive.
To learn more, visit FastSpring.com/B2B.
FastSpring is the #1 full-stack commerce platform for growth-stage SaaS and software companies worldwide. We handle the complexity of selling digital goods globally. From digital payments to quotes and invoices, to compliance, risk, and taxes, regardless of how you sell your products - ecommerce/self serve or rep-assisted - FastSpring partners with you so you can focus on growing your business. Today, over 3,500 companies trust FastSpring to enable over 12 million transactions every year across the globe.
