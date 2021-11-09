PUNJAB, India, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FATbit Technologies, a leading software development company has announced the release of the new version of its rental software Yo!Rent. The new version YoRent-V3 (https://www.yo-rent.com/online-rental-software.html) comes with advanced rent-centric features like product comparison, product inspection, rental security management, document verification, e-sign, custom cancellation policies and more. These features are aimed at providing rental business owners the capability to deal with common rental challenges and enable smooth rental operations.
With revamped UX/UI, the solution is available in three distinct designs with each design incorporating niche-specific features and functionalities. These designs are equipment rental, automobile rental and dress rental. The color psychology and captivating functionality of these designs streamline the process to launch a highly professional rental marketplace. Catering to other business challenges, such as promotion and growth, FATbit has integrated various marketing features in YoRent-V3 like search engine optimization, gift cards, discount coupons, reward points, promotional banners and social media sharing options.
Advanced analytics of the solution further assist businesses in measuring rental/sales performance, comparing results and forming data-driven strategies for business management and growth. Last but not the least, Yo!Rent-V3 has 20+ payment gateways to reduce the customer churn rate and provide customers with minimal third-party transaction costs.
Below are a few words from the Yo!Rent team on the release of the new version:
"Yo!Rent was already powerful enough to build and deploy several types of online rental businesses, but we wanted to advance it to a level where it gained resilience to all forthcoming market challenges. To achieve our goal, we divided the key functionalities of the solution into various microsegments and came up with more features. We spent hours analysing and figuring out possible solutions... In the end, we were able to make Yo!Rent more rent-centric than ever."
YoRent-V3 comes with multiple revenue streams. To help business owners increase revenue generation, Yo!Rent-V3 offers features such as rental commission, rental add-ons, paid listings, display advertising, paid delivery, gift cards and more. With the amalgamation of all aforementioned functionalities and features, Yo!Rent-V3 is a true successor to Yo!Rent.
Yo!Rent-V3 can power numerous B2C, B2B, C2B and P2P online rental businesses. Interested entrepreneurs can view the instant demo of Yo!Rent-V3 (https://www.yo-rent.com/yo-rent-versions-demo.html) or contact YoRent team for a one-on-one personalized demo to understand how Yo!Rent-V3 can help them launch their desired rental platform and overcome diverse industrial challenges.
FATbit Technologies (https://www.fatbit.com/) is a leading software development company that is known for its wide range of readymade eCommerce solutions. Since its inception in 2004, FATbit has assisted numerous entrepreneurs in launching eCommerce businesses in various niches like rental marketplaces, selling marketplaces, food delivery, grocery delivery, online tutoring, on-demand home services and more. Along with eCommerce solutions, FATbit also provides custom software development, web development, mobile app development, CMS & ERP development, digital marketing and business consulting services.
For its fascinating range of eCommerce solutions, FATbit has also been featured in the Entrepreneur, Inc., Business Insider, Forbes and the Telegraph. In 2021, Clutch also awarded FATbit as one of the World's Top 100 software development companies of the world.
Media Contact
Manish Bhalla, connect@fatbit.com, +91 8559008860, connect@fatbit.com
Manish Bhalla, FATbit Technologies, connect@fatbit.com
SOURCE Fatbit