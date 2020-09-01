Fathom Earns Sixth NorthCoast 99 Award

CLEVELAND, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom, a digital marketing firm, is proud to be recognized by ERC as one of the 99 best Northeast Ohio workplaces for top talent. This is the sixth time—and fourth consecutive year—that Fathom has earned the NorthCoast 99 Award.
"Our purpose is to make the lives of Fathomers and our clients better. While 2020 has certainly presented unique challenges, I'm so proud of our commitment to supporting each other and our clients regardless of the circumstances. This NorthCoast 99 Award affirms the hard work Fathomers put in to create and nurture an incredible culture day in and day out," said Steve Kessen, Fathom's CEO.
To earn the award, Fathom participated in a rigorous application process that asked for detailed information on how the organization addresses top-performer attraction, development, and retention in the following areas: organizational strategy, policies, and benefits; talent attraction, acquisition, and onboarding; employee well-being; employee engagement and talent development; total rewards; and diversity and inclusion.
"Especially during these unprecedented times, we're thrilled to recognize and celebrate this year's NorthCoast 99 award winners! Winning organizations are elevating the employee experience with increasingly progressive and innovative HR practices and benefits that are critical in today's market. We look forward to sharing the success stories of our esteemed winners," said Kelly Keefe, president of ERC.
2020 marks the 22nd year the recognition has been awarded to Northeast Ohio employers and sixth year that Fathom has been recognized. Fathom was previously recognized in 2012, 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2019.
To learn more about Fathom, visit fathomdelivers.com.
About Fathom
We're digital marketers who believe strong strategy starts with deep roots – in our clients' business, in digital, and in outcomes. Our digital specialists work with marketing leaders to make the biggest possible impact with their resources. For our work, we've been recognized as Marketo Engage Digital Services Partner of the Year, seven-time top search marketing firm by AdAge, and five-time top workplace.
Learn more at fathomdelivers.com.
Press Contact:
Jim Kohl
440.630.0319
https://fathomdelivers.com