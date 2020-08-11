CARY, N.C., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: FTHM), a holding company that primarily operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Fathom Realty, LLC, a national, cloud-based, technology-driven, residential real estate brokerage, today announced it will release its 2020 second quarter financial results after market close on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. The Company will host an investor conference call the same day.
Fathom recently completed an initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on July 31, 2020. While, as a newly public company, Fathom has until September to report its financial results for the 2020 second quarter, the Company is reporting ahead of schedule.
Call Date:
Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Time:
2:00 p.m. PDT/5:00 p.m. EDT
Phone:
877-270-2148 (domestic); 412-902-6510 (international)
Replay:
Accessible through August 25, 2020; 877-344-7529 (domestic);
412-317-0088 (international); replay access code 10147253
Webcast:
Accessible at www.FathomRealty.com; archive available for approximately one year
About Fathom Holdings Inc.
Fathom Holdings Inc. is the parent company of Fathom Realty Holdings, LLC, a national, virtual, full-service real estate brokerage that leverages proprietary cloud-based software called IntelliAgent to operate a Platform as a Service model (PaaS) for the residential real estate industry. Fathom offers real estate professionals 100% commission, small flat-fee transaction costs, support and training, all powered by best in class operational efficiencies. For more information visit www.fathomrealty.com.