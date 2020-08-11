Fathom_Realty_Logo.jpg
By Fathom Realty

CARY, N.C., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: FTHM), a holding company that primarily operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Fathom Realty, LLC, a national, cloud-based, technology-driven, residential real estate brokerage, today announced it will release its 2020 second quarter financial results after market close on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.  The Company will host an investor conference call the same day. 

Fathom recently completed an initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on July 31, 2020.  While, as a newly public company, Fathom has until September to report its financial results for the 2020 second quarter, the Company is reporting ahead of schedule.

Call Date:

Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Time:

2:00 p.m. PDT/5:00 p.m. EDT

Phone:

877-270-2148 (domestic); 412-902-6510 (international)

Replay:

Accessible through August 25, 2020; 877-344-7529 (domestic);


412-317-0088 (international); replay access code 10147253

Webcast:

Accessible at www.FathomRealty.com; archive available for approximately one year

About Fathom Holdings Inc.

Fathom Holdings Inc. is the parent company of Fathom Realty Holdings, LLC, a national, virtual, full-service real estate brokerage that leverages proprietary cloud-based software called IntelliAgent to operate a Platform as a Service model (PaaS) for the residential real estate industry.  Fathom offers real estate professionals 100% commission, small flat-fee transaction costs, support and training, all powered by best in class operational efficiencies.  For more information visit www.fathomrealty.com.

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.