WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Faye Business Systems Group, a leading global technology company, announced they have earned the Hubspot Gold Level Partner Tier.
The Solutions Partner Program is an ecosystem of experts that offer marketing, sales, customer service, web design, CRM, and IT services. It's a global community that believes putting customers first is the key to growth, and enables its members to offer a wide breadth of more sophisticated solutions across the entire customer experience.
As a HubSpot Gold Partner, FayeBSG has a fully accredited HubSpot team who have completed numerous highly rigorous certifications that validate and justify their implementation, development and optimization skills among the uppermost partner level.
"This recognition is an honor," said David Faye, CEO of FayeBSG. "We are proud of the efforts of our team to reach this level with the HubSpot Partner program."
"We are excited to see FayeBSG reach another level within the HubSpot Partner Program," said Kevin Dyess, HubSpot Channel Account Manager. "Their deep experience in helping companies drive sales growth paired with HubSpot's platform for developing and executing inbound strategies makes them a company any business can learn from. Watching them continue to grow has been very rewarding!"
To learn more about FayeBSG's HubSpot services, visit https://fayebsg.com/hubspot/.
About Faye Business Systems Group
FayeBSG is a global technology company that helps companies grow by successfully deploying, customizing, building, and managing industry-leading customer experience, CRM, and ERP software platforms to meet evolving business needs. A Master Zendesk Partner and SugarCRM Elite partner, FayeBSG is also a leading partner with Salesforce, HubSpot, Sage, and an innovative provider of custom software solutions.
FayeBSG is known for its CRM integrations with Sage 100, QuickBooks, NetSuite, Acumatica, Intacct, Constant Contact, Authorize.Net, HubSpot, Ring Central, Box, Jira, Ytel, and more. Services include project management, software implementations, consulting, training, custom development, and support.
Specializing in software implementations for a variety of industries, FayeBSG has customized successful CRM, CX, Marketing Automation and ERP platforms for a variety of mid-market and enterprise businesses.
For more information, please visit http://www.fayebsg.com.
About HubSpot
HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform that provides software and support to help businesses grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, and website management products that start free and scale to meet our customers' needs at any stage of growth. Today, more than 95,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot's powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers.
Media Contact
Jesse Heller, Faye Business Systems Group, 8182804820, jesse.heller@fayebsg.com
SOURCE Faye Business Systems Group