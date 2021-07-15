WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Faye, a global leader in software strategy, deployment and integration, has announced it has earned a spot on the top 100 value-added resellers list by Accounting Today for the third consecutive year.
"As we all start to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's become even more apparent how important being able to integrate accounting technology with other powerful software solutions has become," said David Faye, CEO of Faye.
"Businesses across the world felt the weight of having disjointed technologies when they became even more reliant on them. We are proud to be named to Accounting Today's VAR 100 list for the third consecutive year and to be able to work with companies needing to build better, more connected solutions."
This elite list is comprised of the leading VAR's in the accounting space for the year. Companies selected are recognized for their insights in the market, the success, and direction their clients are heading in, and their expertise in the technologies that are shaping the future of the industry.
In addition to being SugarCRM's Global Partner of the Year in 2021 and Zendesk Development partner of the year, Faye is the preeminent integrator of CRM platforms with accounting and ERP software.
Faye's software integration line up including integrating SugarCRM, Salesforce, and Zendesk with accounting platforms, such as:
- Sage 100
- QuickBooks
- SAP
- Oracle
- Epicor
- Acumatica
- Infor
- NetSuite
Visit https://www.fayebsg.com to learn more about Faye software integrations for Accounting and ERP software platforms.
For a full list of Accounting Today's 2021 Var 100, visit: https://www.accountingtoday.com/data/the-2021-accounting-today-var-100.
ABOUT FAYE BUSINESS SYSTEMS GROUP
Faye is a global leader in software strategy, deployment, integrations and ongoing management for mid-market companies through to enterprise.
An Inc. 5000 award winner seven years in a row, the Faye team works with brands in more than 25 countries to optimize and integrate CRM, CX, marketing automation and ERP platforms into complex tech stacks.
Headquartered in California and with teams across four continents, Faye makes the best software in the world even better by supporting Zendesk, SugarCRM, Salesforce, HubSpot, and more.
As the Zendesk Development partner of the year and SugarCRM Americas Reseller of the Year, Faye's depth of expertise is showcased through a library of custom-built software enhancements, tools and integrations used by hundreds of thousands of users every day.
AXIA by Faye™, launched in 2020, has been hailed as the next step in software management methodology. AXIA bundles Faye's entire IP, capabilities and pre-built software enhancements into one monthly or annual subscription.
