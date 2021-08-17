WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Faye, a global leader in software strategy, deployment, integrations and ongoing management, announced its appearance on Inc. Magazine's annual list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies, the Inc. 5000.
Inc. magazine today revealed that Faye jumped nearly 500 spots up on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. According to Inc., there have only been 88 companies (1.76 percent) that have made the list eight times.
"To say the Faye team is humbled by being acknowledged by the Inc. 5000 list for the eighth consecutive year would be an understatement," says David Faye, CEO at Faye.
"There have been a lot of changes over the past eight years, but one thing has remained constant: Faye is committed to our customers. We have grown as a business to be able to cut through all our customers' software complexities for them, getting them capabilities and integrations they need, when they need them. We are now a truly global company, ready to take on the growing need to have connected technologies."
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.
"Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
About Faye
Faye is a global leader in software strategy, deployment, integrations and ongoing management for mid-market companies through to enterprise.
An Inc. 5000 award winner eight years in a row, Faye's team works with brands in over 25 countries to optimize and integrate CRM, CX, marketing automation and ERP platforms into complex tech stacks.
Headquartered in California and with teams across 4 continents, Faye makes the best software in the world even better by supporting Zendesk, SugarCRM, Salesforce, HubSpot, and more.
As the Zendesk Development partner of the year and SugarCRM Americas Reseller of the Year, Faye's depth of expertise is showcased through a library of custom-built software enhancements, tools and integrations used by hundreds of thousands of users every day.
AXIA by Faye™ launched in 2020 and has been hailed as the next step in software management methodology. AXIA bundles Faye's entire IP, capabilities and pre-built software enhancements into one monthly or annual subscription.
For more information, please visit http://www.fayedigital.com.
Media Contact
Jennifer Karpus-Romain, Faye, 818-280-4820, jennifer@fayedigital.com
SOURCE Faye