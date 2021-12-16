WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Faye, a global technology consulting and software company, has earned a spot on the Los Angeles and San Fernando Valley Business Journals' lists of Fastest-Growing Private Companies.
The LABJ and SFVBJ annually recognize the top 100 private companies with the highest revenue growth in a three-year period in the Los Angeles area, spanning all industry types.
For the fifth consecutive year, Faye has made both journals top 100 list.
"We're extremely excited to have earned a spot on the LABJ and SFVBJ list for the fifth time," said David Faye, CEO of Faye. "Being on a fastest-growing company list is a tribute to our people and their commitment to taking care of our clients and our team's ability to consistently meet our mission – to make the best software in the world even better. We are proud to be recognized again this year and congratulate all the other organizations that have also achieved this honor."
The Los Angeles Business Journal is a weekly publication examining the many ways the L.A. economy operates.
The San Fernando Valley Business Journal is one of the best-regarded sources for local business news.
A complete list of recipients is available in the current edition of the Los Angeles Business Journal Magazine and the San Fernando Valley Business Journal Magazine.
About Faye
Faye is a global leader in software strategy, deployment, integrations and ongoing management for mid-market companies through to enterprise.
An Inc. 5000 award winner eight years in a row, Faye's team works with brands in more than 25 countries to optimize and integrate CRM, CX, marketing automation and ERP platforms into complex tech stacks.
Headquartered in California and with teams across four continents, Faye makes the best software in the world even better by supporting Zendesk, SugarCRM, Salesforce, HubSpot, and more.
As the Zendesk Development partner of the year and SugarCRM Americas Reseller of the Year, Faye's depth of expertise is showcased through a library of custom-built software enhancements, tools and integrations used by hundreds of thousands of users every day.
AXIA by Faye™ launched in 2020 and has been hailed as the next step in software management methodology. AXIA bundles Faye's entire IP, capabilities and pre-built software enhancements into one monthly or annual subscription.
