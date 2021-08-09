WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Faye, a global leader in software strategy, deployment, integrations and ongoing management, is proud to announce that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®, has named Faye to its 2021 Fast Growth 150 list.
With this list, CRN recognizes the fastest-growing North American technology integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants for their significant growth and meaningful performance over the previous two years.
"We are honored to have earned our place on CRN Fast Growth 150 List for the third consecutive year," said David Faye, CEO at Faye.
"Throughout the past year, we have double-downed on our efforts to nurture lasting channel relationships to continue to be a leader in the IT channel. We are humbled to see our ranking jump from 137 last year to 80 this year. This energizes our whole team to keep pushing forward and excited for the year to come."
The IT channel is a highly competitive, fast-paced environment comprised of solution providers that deliver a complex array of hardware, software, communications and services. They must think outside the box to differentiate themselves, making sustained growth a notable achievement. To maintain the highest levels of growth, solution providers constantly need to evolve and keep ahead of groundbreaking changes within the marketplace. The 2021 Fast Growth 150 list acknowledges these companies' exceptional accomplishments and ongoing dedication to success.
"In today's unpredictable world, the pace of change within the IT channel is happening at breakneck speed. CRN's 2021 Fast Growth 150 list highlights industry-leading companies within the IT channel and their ability to outpace an ever-evolving market," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The prominent companies on this year's list serves as an inspiration, setting an admirable level of excellence for their peers to follow. We are thrilled to honor these industry-leading professionals and wish them continued success for the foreseeable future."
A sampling of the 2021 Fast Growth 150 list will be featured in the August issue of CRN Magazine. You can view the complete list online at http://www.crn.com/fastgrowth150.
About Faye
Faye is a global leader in software strategy, deployment, integrations and ongoing management for mid-market companies through to enterprise.
An Inc. 5000 award winner 7 years in a row, Faye's team works with brands in over 25 countries to optimize and integrate CRM, CX, marketing automation and ERP platforms into complex tech stacks.
Headquartered in California and with teams across 4 continents, Faye makes the best software in the world even better by supporting Zendesk, SugarCRM, Salesforce, HubSpot, and more.
As the Zendesk Development partner of the year and SugarCRM Americas Reseller of the Year, Faye's depth of expertise is showcased through a library of custom-built software enhancements, tools and integrations used by hundreds of thousands of users every day.
AXIA by Faye™ launched in 2020 and has been hailed as the next step in software management methodology. AXIA bundles Faye's entire IP, capabilities and pre-built software enhancements into one monthly or annual subscription.
For more information, please visit http://www.fayedigital.com.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com
Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
© 2021 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
The Channel Company Contact:
Jennifer Hogan
The Channel Company
SOURCE Faye