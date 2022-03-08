WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Faye, a global leader in software strategy, deployment, integrations, and ongoing management, today announced it has been awarded the 2022 SugarCRM President's Club Partner of the Year award. This award recognizes Faye's sales accomplishments, overall growth, technical expertise, customer service, support, and marketing efforts that helped advance the position of SugarCRM in the global marketplace during the past year. Faye was also recognized for a number of other achievements in the Sugar ecosystem including Highest New Order Revenue, Most Add-On Revenue, and Largest Multi-Product Platform Opportunity.
"We're honored to be recognized by SugarCRM as their 2022 President's Club Partner of the Year for the third year in a row," said David Faye, CEO of Faye. "This award is a reflection of our team's incredible commitment to growing our Sugar business and our investment in innovative products and services."
These awards demonstrate Faye's commitment to meeting the most advanced certification requirements, offering unparalleled expertise, helping their clients leverage Sugar to build extraordinary customer relationships, and dedicating resources to technological innovation.
"We're pleased to recognize Faye as the SugarCRM President's Club - Partner of the Year," said SugarCRM's CEO, Craig Charlton. "They continue to be one of Sugar's most award-winning partners, with an incredible track record of helping customers leverage the Sugar platform to deliver a high-definition customer experience. We couldn't be more excited about our partnership moving forward. In addition to Partner of the Year, Faye also brought home awards for Highest New Order Revenue, Most Add-on Revenue and Largest Multi-product Platform opportunity."
About Faye
Faye is a global leader in software strategy, deployment, integrations, and ongoing management for mid-market companies through to enterprise.
An Inc. 5000 award winner eight years in a row, Faye's team works with brands in more than 25 countries to optimize and integrate CRM, CX, marketing automation and ERP platforms into complex tech stacks.
Headquartered in California and with teams across four continents, Faye makes the best software in the world even better by supporting Zendesk, SugarCRM, Salesforce, HubSpot, Asana, and more.
As the SugarCRM Partner of the Year and the Zendesk Sell Partner of the Year, Faye's depth of CRM and CX expertise is showcased through a library of custom-built software enhancements, tools and integrations used by thousands of users every day.
For more information, please visit https://fayedigital.com/ .
About SugarCRM
The SugarCRM sales, marketing and service platform helps businesses deliver a high-definition customer experience by eliminating the blind spots, busy work, and roadblocks that plagues legacy CRM. For growth companies and anyone who wants to work smarter not harder, Sugar provides the clear view of the customer that teams need to reach new levels of business performance and predictability.
More than 4,500 companies in over 120 countries rely on SugarCRM. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, SugarCRM is backed by Accel-KKR.
