- Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, FIAT, Jeep® and Ram Truck launch individual branded hashtags encouraging people to stay off the road, when possible
- #StayOffTheRoad – Jeep, the ultimate off-road and adventure brand founded during adversity, asks owners, fans, friends and followers to stay off the road, rallying the community and fueling the American spirit
- Jeep brand's #StayOffTheRoad "Same Day" video launches today, April 10, and features Bill Murray once again as Phil Connors from the brand's "Groundhog Day" Super Bowl spot
- Ram Truck honors all workers essential in keeping our country safe and healthy, including first responders, health care workers, farmers, and utility and delivery workers, asking owners to #WorkFORHome
- Dodge brand's social media campaign #TheMuscleBehindUs honors those in the Brotherhood of Muscle who serve as first responders and others on the frontline of the pandemic
- Chrysler brand's #PacificaCampOut with Kathryn Hahn gives families ideas on how to use their Pacifica to keep the kids entertained, using it as an opportunity to get "Fresh Air" for parents without leaving the confines of their driveway
- Alfa Romeo, the Italian performance and racing brand, says we are #MorePowerfulInPark
- FIAT brand shows solidarity both at home and abroad with its global community with #WeAreItaly social media campaign
- Campaigns will also tag #StayAtHome as part of their individual efforts
- FCA program of measures to support coronavirus-relief efforts to date includes 1 million face masks for first responders, 1 million meals for school children and technical support for personal protection equipment (PPE) providers
In an effort to galvanize Americans and encourage them to stay home, when possible, in addition to celebrating those who are selflessly working on the frontlines, FCA is launching a social media campaign across its Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, FIAT, Jeep® and Ram brand channels. Each brand will have its own unique hashtag in addition to using the #StayAtHome hashtag being used across social media channels around the world. The brands will launch both video and static posts over the coming weeks.
"We want to send messages of hope, solidarity and optimism to everyone who is doing their part to combat the spread of the virus, for the people staying at home and to those working on the frontlines," said Olivier Francois, Chief Marketing Officer, FCA. "Our goal as an automotive company is to encourage all Americans whose current conditions allow them to stay off the road to now do so, so that we can get back on it that much sooner."
Francois added, "Most of the work you'll see in the coming days and weeks is rich with emotion, comfort and resilience. I do think, however, that we should not forget about the importance of a good smile or a good laugh, too, as it joins people together and offers a feeling of normalcy or relief in such unprecedented times. So, you are going to see some additional content coming from us that reflects that spirit, as well."
As part of the Jeep brand's #StayOffTheRoad campaign, it released a video across its social media channels today, Friday, April 10, called "Same Day," playing off its award-winning "Groundhog Day" Super Bowl commercial featuring Bill Murray as Phil Connors from the iconic original 1993 film, asking people to #StayOffTheRoad: "We understand that every day is starting to seem the same. Stay home. Stay healthy. When this is all over, the trails will be waiting."
The brand has published additional #StayOffTheRoad posts across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, including With a little patience, the views will get better, You're never too old to build a fort and The great outdoors isn't going anywhere, in addition United We Stand. Additional posts that honor the country's military and speak to freedom and family will be released throughout the month of April.
Ram Truck, through its #WorkFORHome social media campaign, shows that who we work for is as important as what we work for, and while we may have different roles, we all have the same goal. The campaign's social content honors all the courageous workers essential in keeping our country safe and healthy, including first responders, health care workers, farmers, and utility and delivery workers.
The "A" in the Ram logo will become a symbol of a house as part of the month-long campaign. The social content includes "Pick Me Ups," where followers can nominate their friends and families as unsung heroes and the brand will create a library of user-generated content (UGC) to support those who are supporting us.
Ram Truck will also showcase livestreams of artists performing from their homes as a means to entertain those abiding by stay at home orders. The first "Ram Jam" session featured ACM "Best New Artist" Tenille Townes and was held on Thursday, April 9, streaming live on Tenille's Facebook page and simulcast on Ram's Facebook page.
The Dodge brand's #TheMuscleBehindUs honors and celebrates those who serve as first responders and others on the frontline of the COVID-19 crisis. As part of its campaign efforts to bring the Brotherhood of Muscle together, Dodge will also recognize the "everyday heroes within the Brotherhood" as part of the deeper campaign to roll out in the coming weeks, including shining the spotlight on these heroes behind the wheel by sharing their stories across social media channels and through longer-form content on DodgeGarage.com.
Alfa Romeo, the Italian performance and racing brand, will provide content under #MorePowerfulInPark, which acknowledges that the most important race at this time is the human race.
Chrysler brand's #PacificaCampOut, with videos that also feature actress Kathryn Hahn, gives families ideas on how to use their Chrysler Pacifica to keep both parents and kids entertained without leaving the confines of their driveway. The first video, "Fresh Air," with Hahn under the #StayAtHome hashtag launched this week, noting "We could all use some fresh air. Even if it's in your driveway."
Whether it's grabbing popcorn and jumping in their Pacifica for a night "out" at the drive-in movies, using Uconnect Theater, or opening up the tri-pane panoramic sunroof to stargaze, or using the Pacifica as an extra "room" in the house, the Chrysler brand offers tips to moms and dads to keep both themselves and their children busy during this unprecedented time.
Additionally, the brand will post "Chrysler Cares" content supporting those in need now more than ever, including its partnership with No Kid Hungry to help end childhood hunger.
The FIAT brand's #WeAreItaly campaign reflects the solidarity of supporting drivers through this shared global experience, impacting everyone whether from "big" Italy or Little Italy. The most recent post, "Letter of Hope," sends a message of hope, acknowledging that while things are difficult, "… our hopeful spirit will never be broken … It becomes our greatest ally."
FIAT brand is also posting content under the #StayAtHome hashtag, including We've been down many roads together and we'll get through this too and We're in this together, even when we're apart, with more to follow throughout April.
FCA Expands Efforts to Support Coronavirus Relief
In March, FCA announced that the company is in the process of converting its first plant to produce 1 million face masks per month for donation to first responders and health care workers. More recently, the company expanded its support of coronavirus-relief efforts, focusing on two principal areas: providing 1 million meals to school children across North America and support for a range of technical, logistical and manufacturing programs, such as face mask production.
