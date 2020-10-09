The annual Women of Color STEM Conference honors many of the country’s most promising and influential female technical business leaders. FCA’s 2020 honorees: Candyce Allen, Project Chief Engineer – Body Engineering: Technology All-Star Award; Saretta Wallace, Process Improvement Manager - SHAP: Technology All-Star Award; Laura Fabian Guevara, Product Engineer - Jeep® Grand Cherokee: Technology Rising Star Award; Madhuri Ponugoti, Powertrain Quality Data Specialist: Technology Rising Star Award