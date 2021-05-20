BLOOMFIELD, N.J., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New regulations often drive compliance for cybersecurity. One of the latest comes from the US Department of Labor's Employee Benefits Security Administration as they issue cybersecurity guidance for Plan Sponsors and Fiduciaries. They state that, "The guidance around the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) is put in place to protect contributions of over 34 million defined benefit plan participants in private pension plans and over 106 million defined contribution plan participants covering estimated assets of $9.3 trillion." Without protection, participant assets are at risk from both internal and external cybersecurity threats.
Brian Edelman, FCI's CEO states, "The Tips for Hiring a Service Provider and Best Practices the US Department of Labor outline are in full alignment with FCI's offering." With a focus on the Financial Services industry, we are a NIST-based SOAR (Security Orchestration, Automation & Response) Platform and Service Provider serving Enterprises, Field Offices and Vendors. Brian adds, "We deliver managed cybersecurity and compliance with 24/7 cyber threat and compliance monitoring. Our team is experienced in handling incidents and breaches with Regulators, Authorities and Insurance companies, and we can validate our best practices and levels of security standards for ongoing compliance."
Plan Sponsors can get more detail on FCI's commitment of service for:
- Managed Endpoint and Network Controls and Security
- Evidence of Compliance with Audit Trails, Asset Inventory Report and Security Risk Assessment
- 24/7 Cybersecurity Monitoring, Remediation of Vulnerabilities, and Incident Response
- Data Breach Evidence and Support including representation to authorities and cyber insurers
FCI is a NIST-Based Managed SOAR (Security Orchestration, Automation & Response) Service Provider offering Cybersecurity Compliance Enablement Technologies & Services to CISO, Security Officers and personnel of regulated organizations with prescriptive cybersecurity requirements. In its SOAR Platform, FCI blends best-of-breed technologies, cybersecurity best practices, expertise, and innovation to deliver cloud-based Managed Endpoint and Network Cybersecurity.
Since 1995, FCI protects private data, provides evidence of compliance of technical control requirements (FINRA, SEC, NAIC, NYDFS, etc.), and seamlessly delivers and remediates cyber compliance, tools and settings. FCI is MSP Verify and SOC2 Level 1 certified by MSPAlliance and a proud participant in FINRA's Preferred Pricing Program. FCI MDR (Managed Detection & Response) Services are on 24/7, 365 days/year.
